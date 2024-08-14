Justin Baldoni hires Johnny Depp's crisis PR amid rift with It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively

There has been enough chatter on the internet about the rift between Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, who also directed the romantic drama. The Hollywood Reporter claims that as a result, Justin has hired veteran crisis PR manager Melissa Nathan to undo the damage. (Also Read – Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni feud rumours fueled by new eyewitness: She ‘rarely looked thrilled’) Blake Lively reportedly has a rift with Justin Baldoni

Justin hires crisis PR

Melissa previously represented actor Johnny Depp in his long, much-publicised legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. While Justin's crisis is only a fraction of that one so far, it sure is blowing up by the day. It started before the film's release when murmurs on the internet pointed out that Blake and Justin haven't been doing joint interviews to promote their movie. They were also not seen getting clicked together at the New York premiere of It Ends With Us.

The report claims the rift began between the two during the post production when Blake commissioned her husband Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine editor Shane Reid to come up with a cut for the film, which was quite different from the one commissioned by Justin. Since then, there have been rumours that Justin made Blake feel uncomfortable on set.

Justin's recent interviews

In the recent interviews, ever since It Ends With Us opened to an unexpected $50 million at the North America box office last weekend, Justin has been talking highly of Blake's contribution to the film. He has also been panting the picture that he took a backseat during the filming to allow female voices like Blake's to take charge, since It Ends With Us is primarily from a woman's point of view and deals with sensitive issues like domestic abuse.

It Ends With Us cost a modest $25 million to produce, so it will turn a significant profit for co-financers Columbia Pictures and Wayfarer Studios. Blake is also attached as a co-producer on the film. Adapted from the bestselling romance novel by Colleen Hoover, Blake stars as Lily Bloom, a Boston florist torn between two men, one from her present life (Justin) and another who was her first love (Brandon Sklenar).