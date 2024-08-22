Brad Pitt embarks on motorcycle tour in Iceland weeks after son Pax's e-bike accident

The show keeps going on for Brad Pitt. Amid all sorts of family tensions and his legal tussle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their French winery, the F1 star was spotted in Iceland, embarking on a motorcycle adventure. Pictures of his Icelandic tour come just weeks after his son Pax's e-bike accident got him hospitalised. Brad Pitt Reportedly Heartbroken Over Son Pax's Serious Bike Accident, Unable to Contact Him.

Videos and pictures obtained by TMZ snapped Pitt getting ready to mount his vehicle after wearing a black ski mask. He's then seen slipping on his helmet in the parking lot and hitting the road. Other bikers and their two-wheeled vehicles are also seen in the clicks. Brad ultimately hops on to his journey along with these travellers.

The Hollywood star's Icelandic motorcycle trip follows his son's alarming e-bike crash that occurred in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles on July 29. The 60-year-old star and Pax's circumstances are entirely different, especially since their choice of vehicles and equipment are also unlike each other. While Brad's son suffered head injuries due to a helmetless accident after his e-bike crashed into a car at a red light, Pitt is clearly donning a helmet in his new pics.

According to an InTouchWeekly report, the actor has no direct contact with Pax and is “practically out of the picture” for his family. However, the circumstances seemed to have turned things around for them after all.

How is the Jolie-Pitt family dealing with Pax's incident amid tensions?

A source previously claimed that while the Oceans actor “would love to be there more for Pax, and all the kids, but [Angelina] she's managed to turn them against him…” Brad has gained insight and regular updates about his son's case through “concerned people around the family.”

In a swift change of heart, a more recent report claims that Pax's current situation has “calmed” things between Angelina and Brad. An insider said, “Brad is terribly upset and still coming down from the shock of this all, but more than anything he's massively grateful that Pax is out of the hospital and on the road to recovery.” They admitted that Pitt was scared of what might have happened to his estranged son.

“It's tough not to worry about the rehabilitation and what the road to recovery will really mean in the long term. But everyone is just trying to look beyond all that and focus on the fact that Pax is out of the hospital and healing every day,” they continued.

Moreover, the person emphasised, “Angelina is making sure [Brad does get updates, although not directly from her.” She “appreciates his concern and for once, they seem to have calmed down and stopped the whole blame game, which has a lot of people in their worlds thinking they might finally be able to sit down and talk.”

Another source recently told the New York Post that Pax Jolie's recovery after the incident “continues to go in the right direction.” Meanwhile, Brad Pitt “wants his son to get to a good place.”

While Pax is now recovering at home in the company of his mother and siblings, a source had previously also claimed that eyewitnesses present at the scene of his accident briefly even believed Angelina Jolie's son might be “dead.”

A bystander who helped him before medical aid arrived told Entertainment Tonight, “His mouth was filled with blood. When [he] was trying to speak, I saw a little tiny stream of blood coming out of the mouth.”