Brad Pitt wishes his son Pax to ‘get to a good place’ even if he…

While the relationship between Pax and Brad Pitt remains strained, sources close to the family have ensured that the 'Bullet Train' star receives "steady flow of information" on his son's condition.

A source told the New York Post that Pax's recovery “continues to go in the right direction.”

“He wants his son to get to a good place,” he added.

The accident occurred on July 29 when Pax rear-ended a car at a red light while riding his e-bike in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles. The collision was severe, and eyewitnesses feared the worst, with some believing Pax might be “dead”.

“His mouth was filled with blood. When [he] was trying to speak, I saw a little tiny stream of blood coming out of the mouth,” one bystander who helped at the scene told Entertainment Tonight.

Brad ‘shocked and emotional’ over Pax's accident

Paramedics quickly arrived and transported Pax to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU with a major head injury, a minor brain bleed, and a hip injury. Doctors diagnosed him with “complex trauma,” and he remained in the ICU for a week before being released on August 5.

Angelina Jolie reportedly rushed to his side as soon as she heard the news, and all of Pax's siblings visited him during his hospital stay. The second oldest of Jolie and Pitt’s six children, Pax received an outpouring of support from his family.

Earlier a source told People earlier this month that mother and son were “deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received.”

The ‘Wolfs’ star was “shocked and emotional” when he learned of the accident and was “extremely concerned” about Pax's condition, according to TMZ. However, he has been receiving a “steady flow of information” from “concerned people around the family” since the crash.

As Pitt's hopes for Pax's recovery, his daughter Shiloh legally dropped her father's last name. After filing a petition to change her surname on her birthday in May, a judge granted her request, and she is now legally known as Shiloh Jolie.