Amy Adams teams up with Jenna Ortega in Taika Waititi's Klara and the Sun

Negotiations are underway for Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams to join Taika Waititi's upcoming film, Klara and the Sun, produced by Sony. Waititi has been associated with the project since spring and is helming the adaptation of the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro. Actors Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams(IMDb)

The InSnieder newsletter initially reported Jenna Ortega's involvement in the project, while Deadline reported about Amy Adams' casting.

Busy Schedules and Exciting Ventures

Jenna Ortega has a busy schedule, wrapping up work on Beetlejuice 2 and gearing up for the filming of the second season of the Netflix hit Wednesday in the upcoming months.

Taika Waititi (Getty Images via AFP)

Additionally, her feature film Miller’s Girl hit theatres on January 26. In the previous year, she took on a leading role in Scream VI and made headlines by opting out of the Spyglass franchise's seventh installment.

Meanwhile, Amy Adams is set to feature in Marielle Heller’s Nightbitch from Searchlight. With six Oscar nominations under her belt for outstanding performances in films like Vice, The Fighter, and Doubt, Adams continues to be a prominent figure in the industry.

Kazuo Ishiguro's Sci-Fi Tale Comes to Life

Ishiguro released Klara and the Sun in 2021, narrating the story from the perspective of Klara, a robot companion. In the film adaptation, Jenna Ortega is set to portray Klara, the robot, while Amy Adams will take on the role of a mother who acquires it for her teenager.

Jenna Ortega at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards(REUTERS)

The novel made an impressive debut, securing the third spot on the New York Times' Best Sellers Hardcover Fiction List and claiming the top position on the Indie Best Sellers Hardcover Fiction List. Dahvi Waller has written the script, and production is set to commence in the coming weeks.

This marks the author's third novel to receive a big-screen adaptation, following the successes of Never Let Me Go and The Remains of the Day.