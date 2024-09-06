When Ben Affleck spoke about his failed relationships years before dating Jennifer Lopez: Not like I was a womaniser...

Actor Ben Affleck had once spoken about how his relationships 'never end well'. Speaking with Playboy in 1999, Ben had explained the importance of speaking up when a person is "dissatisfied and unhappy" in a relationship. Talking about himself, he had said that instead of speaking to his partner, he comes up with an excuse and stops calling. (Also Read | Jennifer Lopez spotted with ring on wedding finger before touring $27m mansion amid Ben Affleck divorce) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in 2022.

In the interview, he was asked if any of his "former girlfriends were p***** off at" him, and when he replied in the affirmative; he was asked the reason. Ben had said, "Probably justifiably so. If I were the next guy to go out with them, I'm sure I would be nodding in agreement about what an a*****e their ex-boyfriend was. It's not like I was a womaniser or physically abusive or psychologically abusive or whatever. It's just that these relationships never end well. I think what happens is, I end up wanting to be out of the relationship."

He had added, "During the course of a relationship, if you get dissatisfied and unhappy and don't say something, if you don't deal with it right then, it just festers and stays there. So instead of saying, 'Look, don't do that, please don't act this way,' I go along with it until I just don't want to be in the relationship at all. Then I create some incident or do something or just don't call. And then she's p****d. And I can't necessarily blame her at that point since I've developed such a passive-aggressive rage that I have no sympathy and tell her, 'Well of course I didn't call you. If you weren't such a nagging, shrewish harpy I'd call you'. But that hopefully is something I'm growing out of."

Last month, Ben's wife-singer, Jennifer Lopez, filed for divorce. After meeting, falling in love and getting engaged in the early 2000s — and starring together in 2003's infamous Gigli and 2004's Jersey Girl— the couple parted ways, blaming in part the pressure of the public eye. They reunited two decades later and married — twice — in 2022.

Both of them had been previously married. Ben married Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, in 2005. They divorced in 2018. Jennifer had been married three times before. She was briefly married to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001-2003. She and singer Marc Anthony were married for a decade, having wed in 2004, and share 14-year-old twins. She started dating former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 2017, but the couple called off their engagement in 2021.