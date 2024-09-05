JLo spotted with ring on wedding finger before touring $27m mansion amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing multiple rings on her left hand, including one on her wedding finger, on Wednesday. The Jenny from the Block hitmaker was photographed exiting a spa near Rodeo Drive shortly before touring a $27 million mansion in Beverly Hills. After her skincare appointment, Lopez completed the house tour in just 35 minutes, Page Six reported. Jennifer Lopez is house hunting in Beverly Hills amid Ben Affleck divorce(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez tours $27 million Beverly Hills mansion amid Ben Affleck divorce

The 55-year-old singer's relaxing spa day comes amid her divorce from Ben Affleck. While it is unclear whether her sparkly rings included the wedding band that the Gone Girl gave her, she did not appear to be wearing her engagement ring, according to NY Post. The Argo director proposed to her with a flashy 8.5-carat natural green diamond ring in 2022.

ALSO READ: YouTuber Paul Harrell announces own death after losing cancer battle at 58, 'If you're watching, I'm dead'

At the time, Lopez revealed the emotional meaning behind her engagement ring, saying, [Green is] my favorite color; it’s also my lucky color.” “Obviously, it’ll be my lucky color forever now. It means so much when somebody thinks about you and loves you and sees you. And it was just the most perfect moment,” she gushed in her newsletter.

The lavish 14,720 square feet property Lopez toured on Wednesday features eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. In just a little over a half hour, she was photographed exiting the mansion in her white Land Rover. The On the Floor singer has been hunting since putting her and Affleck's $68 million marital mansion up for sale.

ALSO READ: A Minecraft Movie trailer: Jack Black, Jason Momoa come face to face with Piglins. Watch

Despite the 38,000-square-foot property exuding luxury with 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, it has sat on the market for over a month now without much interest. Meanwhile, the Deep Water actor downsized to a $20.5 million property in Brentwood, Los Angeles, just weeks after his and Lopez's mega-mansion was listed.