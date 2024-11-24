Victoria Beckham discloses real reason behind her extreme diet and why she gave up on cooking: ‘I can burn water’

Victoria Beckham has disclosed the real cause of her severe diet, which her husband David claims has led to her eating the same food for the past 25 years. Victoria Beckham claimed that in addition to avoiding specific wheats and flours, she now uses a £2,000 Dermalux LED equipment for half-an-hour every morning to keep her skin glowing.(Instagram)

The 50-year-old fashion designer claimed that despite battling acne during the height of her Spice Girls stardom, she first gave up meat when she was just eight years old and now follows a stringent set of guidelines for the benefit of her skin.

Victoria claimed that in addition to avoiding specific wheats and flours, she now uses a £2,000 Dermalux LED equipment for half-an-hour every morning to keep her skin glowing.

“I became very careful about what I ate because of my skin,” she told The Telegraph.

Victoria also acknowledged that she no longer cooks, despite her prior attempts to become an expert in culinary arts while the family was living in Spain.

“[My daughter] Harper says I can burn water, so it's probably better for everyone that I don't,” she said.

Victoria calls herself ‘very disciplined’

Victoria, who got married to David in 1999, share three children -- Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13.

She also confessed that she used to constantly appear so stern in photos due to her self-consciousness over her skin.

Victoria is not the only celebrity who has chosen LED treatment. Celebrities like Suki Waterhouse, Carey Mulligan, Kristen Davis, and Kaley Cuoco have opted for Light Therapy Masks.

Speaking with Grazia magazine in a recent interview, she said that she simply intends to “have a nice time” and that she wouldn't be going so far as to give up her favorite wine.

Stressing that she is “very disciplined”, she said, “I eat, the way that I work out and the way I work. That’s just who I am.”

Her husband David previously disclosed that Victoria has been eating grilled fish and boiled veggies every day for 25 years.