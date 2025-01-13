‘Tipsy’ Prince Harry's secret row with James Corden urged David Beckham to play peacemaker: Late night host was furious

Prince Harry and James Corden have been friends for years, with the latter even attending the Duke and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in 2018. The estranged royal member came on as a secret special guest as Corden filmed the final episode of The Late Late Show in April, boasting his bromance with the talk show host. David Beckham smoothed things over between Prince Harry and James Corden in a 14-year-old secret row. He and the Duke of Sussex are reportedly no longer on the same friendly terms. (YouTube - The Late Late Show)

Thereafter, the TV personality relocated to the UK with his wife, Julia Carey, and their three kids. Despite the pals’ loving dynamic, the Daily Mail uncovered a nearly two-decade-old secret row between Harry and James, calling for their mutual buddy David Beckham to step in as the peacemaker.

Also read | Prince William, Kate Middleton to attend Trump inauguration? Expert weighs in on Royal Family's ‘above politics’ stance

Back when Prince Harry, James Corden and David Beckham were on the same page

On January 12, Katie Hind, the consultant showbiz editor for the UK tabloid, dug up the years-old “too good not to share” anecdote that, despite its bitter undercurrents, ultimately marked the beginning of Prince Harry’s special friendship with Corden.

Four years before Harry met his future wife, the Duke of Sussex and his A-list friends, including David Beckham and Ben Winston, gathered at the exclusive venue the Arts Club in Mayfair, London. The 2011 friends’ hangout-sesh, called the “pre-Christmas p*** up,” began without Corden in attendance as he was starring in the West End show One Man, Two Guvnors.

He dropped by hours later when he got off the stage. By the time the late-night host arrived, his buddies were all boozed up, having begun their drinking party hours ago. Hind’s source told her, “James had arrived straight from the theatre and was obviously stone-cold sober.”

Though Prince Harry's jibe at James Corden remains undisclosed, it enraged the comedian

The huge gathering included different inner circles associated with Harry, James and Beckham. Since he was a beloved part of the grand friend group, he was welcomed by warm pleasantries, but somewhere down the line, the Duke of Sussex made a joking remark about his appearance that left James “absolutely raging.”

Also read | Has Jennifer Lopez found love in much older Hollywood hotshot friends with Jennifer Garner post-Ben Affleck divorce?

“James was furious. It quickly emerged that Harry had told a joke, and James definitely did not find it funny.” Contrary to his inebriated friends’ state, a sober Corden lost his calm. The football legend ultimately jumped in to quell the fire by talking to both sides involved. David Beckham helped calm down Corden, reassuring him that tipsy Harry didn’t mean what he had blurted out. The duke’s remark is still kept under wraps. In the end, it was David who smoothed things over between his pals. Rest is all history. Unfortunately, the ex-football player and the duke have since reportedly drifted apart.