£2m Ted Lasso raid: Ritzy homes featured in Jason Sudeikis' hit TV show looted; locals fear they're next

Multiple extravagant houses were looted in London’s Richmond Green, a posh area heavily featured in the hit Apple+ TV series Ted Lasso. The gang responsible for the heart-rending upheaval is believed to be composed of professional criminals from South America, per The Sun US. Cops are reportedly chasing the gang behind the £2million raid, linking the break-ins. Ted Lasso's storyline is set in London's Richmond Green. (Apple TV)

Hannah Waddhingham's TV home in Ted Lasso ransacked

Meanwhile, locals wholeheartedly believe that the four swanky units in question were targeted after shooting to mainstream pop culture fame due to their appearance in the sports comedy led by Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham. Of the four houses that have been ransacked, one was a £3.3million property used by Waddingham’s character Rebecca Welton. This particular house was hit early last month when looters attempted to break in. As the occupants at the time woke up, the suspects fled the scene leaving behind a ladder in the garden.

Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) in her TV home on the Ted Lasso set in Richmond Green.

Real-life British rock legend also a victim

Shortly after that, a four-bed house in the vicinity was targeted on December 18. A bolted-down safe reportedly containing about £400,000 of jewellery went missing. Just days later on December 29, British rock legend and The Verve star Richard Ashcroft and his musician wife Kate Radley’s £8 million property was raided. They are believed to have lost an estimated £1million of valuables in the aftermath of the burglary, including a Patek Philippe watch.

Even though a neighbour rang up the law enforcement authorities after hearing the alarms go off, the suspects had already escaped by the time the police arrived. “The police would have stood a good chance of catching the gang if they turned up when called. But now the gang are free to find their next target. We’re all now living in fear,” the neighbour said.

Locals believe Ted Lasso's popularity helped introduce the area to the burglars

Though not necessarily pinning the blame on Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso, quite a few locals have linked the break-ins to the show’s popularity. Despite Sudeikis' Lasso coaching the fictional football club AFC Richmond, all locations seen on the show are real. Since the comedy is set around Richmond Green, viewers quickly get well-acquainted with luxurious homes, Georgian buildings, pubs, cafes and other local shops that are commonly seen throughout the three existing seasons.

A local contended, “You don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to work out that someone from the gang probably watched the programme at some point. They must have realised the rich pickings to be had from the area.”

Another said that people were consumed by the terrifying thought that they “are going to be hit next.” The same gang is also suspected to be behind other home raids in the wider Richmond area.

Ted Lasso's real-life locations on the news

Following the premiere of Ted Lasso Season 1, many American Lassoites have since flocked to the TV destination in London. Alta Online’s Ethel Rohan, however, encountered that not all locals were familiar with the show. Some hadn’t even heard of the show,” the author noted.

In February 2024, Mansion Global reported that a lavish red-brick house in Richmond Green, a Ted Lasso set fixture, had been listed for £4.5 million (US$5.68 million).

To celebrate the show’s third-season return Airbnb (in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products) offered an exclusive Ted Lasso-themed stay at the local pub Crown & Anchor (real name: The Prince's Head). Over the seasons, Ted (Jason Sudeikis), Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and AFC Richmond have picked each other’s brains over a pint or two at the location, with the beloved Mae (Annette Badland) serving them. Keeping with the spirit of things, the no-nonsense pub owner was the one to host the three one-night stays in the bar.