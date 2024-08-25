Ted Lasso reportedly eyeing Season 4 return with three OG lead cast members

Good news for Ted Lasso fans! The Apple TV+ sports drama show is eyeing to secure a greenlight for a fourth season, Deadline reported. Warner Bros. Television has picked three of the original lead cast members as the returning actors. Once the studio secures the trio, it will extend new deals to cast members with expired SAG-AFTRA contracts. Ted Lasso is preparing to return for a fourth season

Ted Lasso eyeing a Season 4 return

The production house has netted Hannah Waddingham, who portrays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Walton, Brett Goldstein, who plays hardman Roy Kent and Jeremy Swift, who plays Director of Football Operations Leslie Higgins. The three are members of Equity, the UK’s trade union for actors.

The outlet adds that Jason Sudeikis, who plays the titular character, is involved in the series' revival as an executive producer, alongside Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones). Sudeikis originally thought of the show as a three-season comedy but hasn't closed the door to future possibilities.

Despite being open to extending Ted Lasso, showrunners have left the decision entirely on Sudeikis. Talks about a possible fourth season began shortly after the conclusion of Season 3. As it was not labelled the final, rumours about Season 4 quickly began spreading, with cast members admitting they would be happy to reprise their roles.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. TV CEO Channing Dungey teased the possibility of Ted Lasso Season 4. “I mean, you watched the finale, there’s a little bit of a door that could be kicked back open if need be,” Dungey told Variety in January.

“I wouldn’t put the period on the end of that sentence just yet. There is still a lot of love for Ted Lasso. And I think that there still is a lot of enthusiasm on the part of Apple for Ted Lasso,” Dungey continued, adding, “Should the opportunity arise, we’d be excited to jump back in to making more…. There are always conversations that are ongoing, just nothing that’s official.”