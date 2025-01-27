Meghan Markle reportedly ‘sick and tired’ hearing repeated Prince Harry divorce rumours

Meghan Markle was reportedly “devastated” by claims that her team floated the idea of a tell-all book in the event of a divorce from Prince Harry. Meghan Markle is reportedly troubled by unfounded claims of a tell-all book regarding her marriage to Prince Harry. (AFP)

A recent Vanity Fair cover story alleged that the Duchess’s team had approached a publishing house to “gauge interest” in such a project. However, the article clarified that no offer was made, no manuscript was written, and Harry and Meghan remained deeply in love.

The Vanity Fair piece suggested the book would not focus on general experiences or Meghan’s past but rather life after a hypothetical split.

Meghan Markle ‘devastated’ by Prince Harry divorce rumours

OK! Magazine reported that the rumours surfaced shortly after the couple stepped back from royal duties. “Meghan knows that the rumours always make their fans worry about a split, and she doesn’t like that sort of negativity being spread,” a source told the outlet.

“Meghan was devastated when she saw all of these reports about a ‘post-divorce’ book coming out. She knows there’s no truth to them, and it’s just upsetting for her to constantly have this negativity around them.”

“She’s getting really sick and tired of all the split rumours. Everywhere she looks and reads, there is something about her and Harry breaking up.”

The couple has been subject to such speculation for years, and Prince Harry even joked about the constant rumours during a recent appearance at The New York Times 2024 DealBook Summit. “Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, ‘What?’ It’s hard to keep up, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it,” Harry said.

The source further claimed Meghan would never expose their relationship like what Harry did in his bestselling memoir Spare. “In reality, they’re really happy and strong, so it’s frustrating to constantly have people saying they’re on the edge of a split. She’s getting bored of the rumours—she would never write a book about him. She just wants Harry to be happy.”