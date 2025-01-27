A royal commentator has noted that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "know what they're doing" amid their partnership with Princess Eugenie. The couple have bought a holiday home at Portugal's exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, and the luxury development, located in Melides, is also notably home to Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. This has led to the establishment of a new family connection point for the relatives. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'know what they're doing' with new Portugal purchase, expert explains (The Archewell Foundation)

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex maintain their primary residence in the United States, the new purchase brings them closer to family members in Europe. The Sussexes are believed to have purchased the property in Portugal as a holiday home, which might as well create opportunities for family gatherings.

‘The link with Eugenie is interesting, as she and Harry are quite close’

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams noted that Harry is close to Eugenie, and highlighted the significance of Sussexes choosing to buy a property in Portugal. "Will we see Archie and Lili meet with Eugenie and Jack's children and so on? And how will that work out? We've yet to know," Fitzwilliams told GB News.

"The link with Eugenie is interesting, as she and Harry are quite close," he added. "They've seen quite a bit of each other, so there are a lot of question marks there."

Notably, Eugenie has managed to maintain a good relationship with King Charles, her uncle, even though she still has ties with Harry and Meghan.

Fitzwilliams also noted that the new purchase could mean there would be more public appearances of Harry and Meghan’s children – Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three. "If the Sussexes decide to let us see Archie and Lili, we haven't seen much of them, maybe with Eugenie and Jack and their family and so on, that will make a splash," he said.

Hinting at future developments, Fitzwilliams added, "The Sussexes know what they're doing with that Portugal purchase. We haven't seen anything yet, but we will in time."