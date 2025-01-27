Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'know what they're doing' with new Portugal purchase, expert explains

BySumanti Sen
Jan 27, 2025 01:44 PM IST

A royal expert has said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "know what they're doing" amid their partnership with Princess Eugenie and new purchase in Portugal.

A royal commentator has noted that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "know what they're doing" amid their partnership with Princess Eugenie. The couple have bought a holiday home at Portugal's exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, and the luxury development, located in Melides, is also notably home to Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. This has led to the establishment of a new family connection point for the relatives.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'know what they're doing' with new Portugal purchase, expert explains (The Archewell Foundation)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'know what they're doing' with new Portugal purchase, expert explains (The Archewell Foundation)

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex maintain their primary residence in the United States, the new purchase brings them closer to family members in Europe. The Sussexes are believed to have purchased the property in Portugal as a holiday home, which might as well create opportunities for family gatherings.

‘The link with Eugenie is interesting, as she and Harry are quite close’

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams noted that Harry is close to Eugenie, and highlighted the significance of Sussexes choosing to buy a property in Portugal. "Will we see Archie and Lili meet with Eugenie and Jack's children and so on? And how will that work out? We've yet to know," Fitzwilliams told GB News.

"The link with Eugenie is interesting, as she and Harry are quite close," he added. "They've seen quite a bit of each other, so there are a lot of question marks there."

Notably, Eugenie has managed to maintain a good relationship with King Charles, her uncle, even though she still has ties with Harry and Meghan.

Fitzwilliams also noted that the new purchase could mean there would be more public appearances of Harry and Meghan’s children – Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three. "If the Sussexes decide to let us see Archie and Lili, we haven't seen much of them, maybe with Eugenie and Jack and their family and so on, that will make a splash," he said.

Hinting at future developments, Fitzwilliams added, "The Sussexes know what they're doing with that Portugal purchase. We haven't seen anything yet, but we will in time."

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On