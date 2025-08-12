Travis Kelce marvels at how Taylor Swift manages to perform on stage for hours: ‘I’ve seen what she goes through’

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce is full of praise for the singer for being so hardworking, especially because he has seen what goes on behind the scenes in doing those massive stage shows in front of thousands of fans in hot weather. In an interview with GQ, Travis talked about Taylor's stamina in doing those long performances with so much energy for not one show, but for every single one of them with the same excitement. (FILES) US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. (AFP)

What Travis said about Taylor

During the interview, Travis said, "I hadn’t experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, understands the ups and downs of being in front of millions. That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows. She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I’ve seen what she goes through. I’ve seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it’s mind-blowing.”

‘That is arguably more exhausting than how much I put in…’

He added, "To go out on a stage, on a computer, essentially, for three hours. The [Eras Tour] floor is literally—I’ve seen underneath that thing. It is a football-field-sized computer. You take that into Singapore, where it is scorching hot, and all of a sudden you’re feeling the fumes from the computer and you’re feeling the fumes from the sun and you’re doing a show for three hours with a lot of energy, bringing it every single song. That is arguably more exhausting than how much I put in on a Sunday, and she’s doing it three, four, five days in a row.”

Travis Kelce confirmed his budding romance with Taylor in September 2023, when the singer showed up to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end match. Since then, the two have been spotted in public several times. On Tuesday, Taylor announced her brand new album The Life of a Showgirl on Travis Kelce's podcast, sending the internet into a meltdown. The album will be out in October.