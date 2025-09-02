Brittany Mahomes looks chic and elegant as she rings in 30th birthday, Taylor Swift attends bash

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, recently celebrated her 30th birthday in Nashville. Surrounded by friends and family, she appeared to have a bash while ringing in her birthday. Among various guests spotted at the party was Taylor Swift. Brittany Mahomes looks chic and elegant as she rings in 30th birthday (brittanylynne/Instagram)

Brittany shared some photos of the celebration on her Instagram stories, which showed her donning a cropped denim jacket with a matching skirt and a white tee. Glitter boots and a cowboy hat finished off her look.

Social media posts revealed that close friends of Brittany, including Lyndsay Bell, Miranda Hogue, Chastley Strother, and Swift, were present at the celebration. The ladies’ weekend featured spa sessions, fine dining, and a custom hat-making experience.

Taylor Swift in attendance

Recently engaged to Mahomes’ teammate and Chiefs’ tight-end Travis Kelce, Swift attended the birthday bash. She was seen sporting a black spaghetti strap top in a few leaked images from the event. Swift and Mahomes became close due to their partners’ shared team and have often been spotted exchanging pleasantries while attending Chiefs games.

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement on August 26. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married ” Swift wrote in a post announcing the news.

The couple posed in a dreamy flower garden for the announcement pictures. The first image showed Kelce down on one knee as the carousel was set to the lyrics of Swift’s ‘So High School’ track. This came after the couple's nearly two years of togetherness.

The Chiefs are scheduled to face the Los Angeles Chargers in their regular-season opener on Saturday, September 6.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta