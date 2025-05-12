Menu Explore
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles revealed as NFL 2025 season opener, Micah Parsons reacts

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 12, 2025 08:27 PM IST

Dallas Cowboys to face Philadelphia Eagles in NFL 2025 season opener on September 4

The Dallas Cowboys are set to go against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL 2025 season opening game, according to NBC's Today. The highly anticipated game is set to be held in Philadelphia on September 4. It marks the first time in years that two NFC East rivals will face each other in the first week.

Tyler Booker, center, the Dallas Cowboys first-round NFL football draft pick, cheers the Dallas Stars in the second period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets in Dallas, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)

Dallas Cowboys to go against Philadelphia Eagles in NFL 2025 season-opener

Cowboys' season opener will see quarterback Dak Prescott make a comeback after a hamstring injury. The Dallas team will also have a new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, who previously served as the team's offensive coordinator. It comes as Mike McCarthy parted ways with the Cowboys after five seasons. 

Also Read: 2025 ACM Awards: Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini, Nicole Kidman and more stars | Photos

Meanwhile, Eagles stars Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley will return to kick off the season, per the outlet. In February, the Philadelphia team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, denying them their third consecutive Super Bowl win. 

Also Read: NFL schedule leaks and rumors: Vikings vs Steelers in Week 4, Falcons vs Colts in Europe

As the announcement for the opening game comes just days before the full schedule for the season is unveiled, Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons has shared his reaction. “Yeah yeah let’s ball,” the linebacker, who grew up an Eagles fan, wrote on his Instagram Stories. 

