NFL schedule leaks and rumors: Vikings vs Steelers in Week 4, Falcons vs Colts in Europe

The entire schedule for the 2025 NFL season will be in your hands by Wednesday night, with partner networks starting their respective releases on Monday, May 12. However, leaks and rumors have been doing rounds on social media. While nothing is official, analysts and commentators are already getting into what the year might look like for the 32 franchises. The 2025 NFL schedule will be out next week(AP)

We already know a few things about the schedule. The Thursday night opener on September 4 will be in Philadelphia, with the Super Bowl winners hosting one between the Giants, Cowboys, Commanders, Lions, Bears, Rams, Broncos, and Raiders. One other Week 1 game is in Brazil, with the Chargers being the home team. The Cleveland Browns, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets will host a game in London. The Indianapolis Colts will have a sure game in Berlin.

Here is the schedule for NFL announcements (network-wise)

May 12: NBC, Fox, and Amazon will each announce one game

May 13: ESPN will announce one game on its schedule

May 13: All seven international games will be revealed

May 14: CBS will unveil one game on ‘CBS Mornings’ while Netflix will announce one game

Steelers vs Vikings in Week 4

Now, let's get into leaks and rumors. The strongest among them is about Week 4. According to Pittsburgh sports radio host Andrew Fillipponi, the Steelers will host the Vikings in the NFL's first-ever game in Ireland on September 28. The game will be played at Croke Park in Dublin.

Denver Broncos in London

Initially, fans speculated that Denver would play the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, but new rumors suggest that the Broncos will instead take a trip to London. Two X accounts that claim to get schedule leaks early -- @OzzyNFL and @NerdingonNFL -- have both tweeted that the Broncos will play the New York Jets in London.

Falcons vs Colts in Germany

While we know that Indianapolis will host a game in Berlin, X account NFL Nerd posted on Friday that the Colts will host the Falcons in Week 10 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.