Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NFL schedule leaks and rumors: Vikings vs Steelers in Week 4, Falcons vs Colts in Europe

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 11, 2025 06:55 AM IST

The entire schedule for the 2025 NFL season will be in your hands by Wednesday night

The entire schedule for the 2025 NFL season will be in your hands by Wednesday night, with partner networks starting their respective releases on Monday, May 12. However, leaks and rumors have been doing rounds on social media. While nothing is official, analysts and commentators are already getting into what the year might look like for the 32 franchises.

The 2025 NFL schedule will be out next week(AP)
The 2025 NFL schedule will be out next week(AP)

We already know a few things about the schedule. The Thursday night opener on September 4 will be in Philadelphia, with the Super Bowl winners hosting one between the Giants, Cowboys, Commanders, Lions, Bears, Rams, Broncos, and Raiders. One other Week 1 game is in Brazil, with the Chargers being the home team. The Cleveland Browns, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets will host a game in London. The Indianapolis Colts will have a sure game in Berlin. 

Read More: NFL rumors: Cowboys looked into 25-year-old Raven before pursuing George Pickens

Here is the schedule for NFL announcements (network-wise) 

May 12: NBC, Fox, and Amazon will each announce one game

May 13: ESPN will announce one game on its schedule

May 13: All seven international games will be revealed

May 14: CBS will unveil one game on ‘CBS Mornings’ while Netflix will announce one game

Steelers vs Vikings in Week 4

Now, let's get into leaks and rumors. The strongest among them is about Week 4. According to Pittsburgh sports radio host Andrew Fillipponi, the Steelers will host the Vikings in the NFL's first-ever game in Ireland on September 28. The game will be played at Croke Park in Dublin. 

Read More: Big mistake? Saints' fans bring up Shedeur Sanders miss after Derek Carr's big announcement

Denver Broncos in London

Initially, fans speculated that Denver would play the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, but new rumors suggest that the Broncos will instead take a trip to London. Two X accounts that claim to get schedule leaks early -- @OzzyNFL and @NerdingonNFL -- have both tweeted that the Broncos will play the New York Jets in London. 

Falcons vs Colts in Germany 

While we know that Indianapolis will host a game in Berlin, X account NFL Nerd posted on Friday that the Colts will host the Falcons in Week 10 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / NFL schedule leaks and rumors: Vikings vs Steelers in Week 4, Falcons vs Colts in Europe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On