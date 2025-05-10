Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Big mistake? Saints' fans bring up Shedeur Sanders miss after Derek Carr's big announcement

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 10, 2025 09:32 PM IST

Shedeur Sanders' draft drop saga has NFL fans confused, even weeks after the 2025 Draft

Shedeur Sanders' draft drop saga has NFL fans confused, even weeks after the 2025 Draft. On Saturday, after Derek Carr announced his retirement, New Orleans Saints fans reminded the management that passing on Sanders is a massive ‘blunder’, a ‘mistake' that has sent the franchise 'back 10 years'.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders walks off the field after the NFL football team's rookie minicamp (AP)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders walks off the field after the NFL football team's rookie minicamp (AP)

Carr, 34, was nursing a shoulder injury, leaving his 2025 season in jeopardy. He announced his retirement, thanking teammates, coaches, and the fans for 11 years in the NFL.

“Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with Heather, I've decided to retire from the National Football League. For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience. It's difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials, and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us,” Carr said.

Read More: NFL rumors: Cowboys looked into 25-year-old Raven before pursuing George Pickens

With Carr gone, the Saints are expected to push rookie quarterback Tyler Shough to a starting position. The former Louisville Cardinals star was picked in the second round of the draft. New Orleans had passed top prospect Sanders for Shough, sparking debate.

And as Derek Carr retires, fans reminded the Saints that they shouldn't have passed on Sanders.

“Not gonna lie the Saints just set their franchise back 10 years, not taking Shedur Sanders,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“New Orleans Saints are going to go down with an all-time fumble for drafting Tyler Shough over Shedeur Sanders,” another fan added.

“I have a feeling Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders are about to get a phone call telling them to pack their trash and get on a plane,” a third one tweeted.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Big mistake? Saints' fans bring up Shedeur Sanders miss after Derek Carr's big announcement
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On