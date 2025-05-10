NFL rumors: Cowboys looked into 25-year-old Raven before pursuing George Pickens

George Pickens wasn't the Dallas Cowboys' first choice. Brian Schottenheimer and co reportedly looked into a 25-year-old Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, but the talks didn't go far. This revelation comes days after the Pittsburgh Steelers traded Pickens for multiple future draft picks. Dallas Cowboys were interested in a Ravens star before they picked George Pickens(File/AP)

While Pickens is preparing to pair up with CeeDee Lamb in Dallas, Fox Sports reporter Jordan Schultz claimed the Cowboys made a call to the Ravens to inquire about the availability of Rashod Bateman. Those talks "didn't go far," per Schultz.

Dallas ultimately decided to give up a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick for Pickens and a 2027 seventh-round pick. The Pittsburgh star comes off a 900-yard season on 59 catches. His 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons are far better than Bateman's stats - 138 receptions for 1,923 yards and 13 touchdowns in four seasons. The Baltimore WR is under contract for two seasons.

George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys

After his transfer was announced, Pickens said, via the Cowboys' official website, that he has no intentions to play second-fiddle to CeeDee Lamb.

“You guys making a 1A and 1B and all this. Honestly, that’s the first time I’ve heard of any of that stuff. I feel like two receivers are kind of normal. When I used to watch football, there was always a good receiver and then there was another good receiver on the side of him. I just feel like we’re going to work off each other very well," he said.

Lamb, considered one of the most explosive WRs in the NFL currently, finished the 2024 season with 15 games before a shoulder injury ended his season early. He recorded 101 receptions on 152 targets, amassing 1,194 receiving yards with an average of 11.8 yards per catch and scoring six touchdown receptions. Lamb also contributed on the ground, rushing 13 times for 109 yards and one touchdown. His PPR fantasy points totaled 162.4. Pro Football Focus graded him at 77.3 overall (26th among 98 wide receivers), with a 79.9 receiving grade (21st) and a 56.3 rushing grade (8th among 10).