Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh Steelers? George Pickens' trade could be the dealbreaker

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have killed their chances of signing star free-agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers after deciding to trade George Pickens. The four-time NFL MVP was reportedly poised to move to Heinz Field, but now he might have only one top-tier wide receiver to throw to - DK Metcalf. Aaron Rodgers was reportedly in talks with Pittsburgh Steelers(AP)

This comes as the Steelers are reportedly trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys for undisclosed draft picks. The 24-year-old has been a standout performer since making his NFL debut, racking up at least 800 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons. He had 900 yards on 59 receptions under his belt in 2024. However, his off-field issues, reported punctuality problems, and a strained relationship with head coach Mike Tomlin might have hurt his case.

Read More: Pittsburgh Steelers WR depth chart: How the picture looks after George Pickens' trade

Steelers' Aaron Rodgers hopes hurt?

Rodgers, who was released by the New York Jets after a dismissive tenure, is currently deciding between retirement and continuing to play at 41 years old. He and the Steelers have reportedly held talks since the Super Bowl.

With George Pickens with the Steelers, Rodgers would have had an elite combination of two star WRs at his disposal (the other one being DK Metcalf). But a Pickens-less Steelers look a lot less attractive.

Pittsburgh also have Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson, Robert Woods, Ben Skowronek, and Scotty Miller in their WR depth chart. However, none of those players are adequate No. 2 options.

Read More: George Pickens to Dallas Cowboys: How will trade impact Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb

The Steelers might look at free-agent options with Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper in the pool. But both are coming off poor seasons.

Meanwhile, the addition of Pickens, is expected to boost the Dallas Cowboys' offense. He will be making a formidable duo with CeeDee Lamb. Dak Prescott could have a fun day passing to two elite WRs.