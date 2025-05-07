George Pickens to Dallas Cowboys: How will trade impact Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly trading star wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, putting Dak Prescott's future in uncertainty. According to ESPN Senior Insider Adam Schefter, the Steelers and the Cowboys are working to finalize a deal that will send Pickens to Dallas in exchange for draft picks. George Pickens is reportedly being traded to Dallas Cowboys(File/AP)

Along with Prescott, the trade is also expected to impact Pittsburgh's Will Howard.

Impact on Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott, the Cowboys' starting quarterback, has been working with a limited receiving group outside of star wideout CeeDee Lamb. Pickens, a 6'3", 24-year-old receiver with a proven deep-threat ability (16.3 yards per reception since 2022, second-best among players with 100+ catches), would provide a legitimate WR2. This would ease the defensive focus on Lamb, who often faces double coverage, allowing Prescott to exploit more favorable matchups.

Pickens' 900 yards on 59 catches in 2024, despite inconsistent quarterback play in Pittsburgh, suggests he could thrive with Prescott's more stable and accurate passing (Prescott ranked 7th in completion percentage in 2023).

Boost to Offensive Potential:

The Cowboys' offense struggled in 2024, finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs, partly due to Prescott's season-ending injury and a lack of playmakers. Pickens' ability to stretch the field (18.1 yards per catch in 2023, leading the NFL) would add a vertical dimension, complementing Lamb’s possession-based style and potentially elevating Dallas' scoring output, which dropped from a top-five unit (2021-2023) to below average in 2024.

With new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys are looking to rebound in the competitive NFC East. Pickens could be the "missing piece" to help Prescott capitalize on his prime years, especially as he recovers from injury.

Impact on CeeDee Lamb

As Dallas’ WR1, Lamb often faces double teams and top cornerbacks, limiting his opportunities. Pickens’ deep-threat ability (15.3 yards per catch in 2024) would force defenses to adjust, preventing them from focusing solely on Lamb. This could lead to more single-coverage looks, allowing Lamb to exploit mismatches and boost his production (1,384 yards in 2023).

Pickens’ contested-catch prowess (26 contested catches since 2022, per Pro Football Focus) complements Lamb’s route-running precision, creating a balanced receiving duo that diversifies Dallas’ passing attack.