Pittsburgh Steelers WR depth chart: How the picture looks after George Pickens' trade

George Pickens is reportedly headed for a blockbuster trade to the Dallas Cowboys. The Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, are finalizing the terms of the trade and have agreed to exchange draft picks. While nothing is confirmed, the trade is expected to include a third-round pick and other pick swaps. George Pickens is reportedly being traded to Dallas Cowboys(AP)

With Pickens leaving, Pittsburgh is left with a massive vacuum in their wide receiver depth. Mike Tomlin and co have recently acquired DK Metcalf from the Seahawks, and he is expected to lead the WR pack.

Exploring Pittsburgh Steelers' WR depth after George Pickens' departure

DK Metcalf

Acquired from the Seahawks in a blockbuster trade for a second-round pick, signed to a five-year, $150 million extension.

Positioned as the No. 1 receiver due to his contract and prior production (6,324 yards over six seasons), despite a 2024 season with 992 yards in 15 games.

Expected to be the primary target for whoever starts at quarterback in 2025.

Calvin Austin III

Broke out in 2024 with 38 receptions for 548 yards and four touchdowns, establishing himself as a reliable slot option.

Heading into the final year of his rookie contract in 2025, he’s expected to maintain a significant role, especially with Mike Williams and Van Jefferson becoming free agents.

His speed and big-play ability make him a complementary piece to Metcalf and Pickens.

Roman Wilson

A 2024 third-round pick from Michigan, Wilson had a minimal rookie season with only five snaps due to injuries.

With Williams and Jefferson potentially leaving in free agency, Wilson could see increased targets in 2025, though he remains unproven.

Other Depth Options

Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek, Quez Watkins, Brandon Johnson.