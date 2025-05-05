Aaron Rodgers married to mystery girlfriend Brittani? Star QB drops massive hint

Aaron Rodgers has sparked marriage rumors following his Kentucky Derby appearance on Saturday. The 41-year-old attended the 2025 Barnstable Brown Gala in Louisville ahead of the derby, where he was spotted wearing a dark-colored band on his ring finger. Social media users and fans spotted the jewelry and speculated if the former New York Jets quarterback has tied the knot with his mystery girlfriend Brittani. NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers has sparked marriage rumors(Getty Images via AFP)

Reacting to a video of Rodgers at the gala, one person tweeted: “Is that a wedding ring on Aaron Rodgers' finger? If it is, that's awesome and wish him and his wife nothing but the best.”

“Looks like AR is officially a married man??? Peep the ring on his left ring finger,” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Wow, looks like Aaron Rodgers got married,” a third fan added.

Aaron Rodgers is yet to react to this speculation. Back in December 2024, the 41-year-old had revealed during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that he is dating a woman named Brittani. He explained that his girlfriend prefers to remain out of the spotlight. She doesn't have a social media account.

Last month, Rodgers said his relationship with ‘serious’.

“I'm in a different phase of my life. I'm 41 years old. I'm in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention," he said, referring to the chaos around his next career move.

The four-time NFL MVP was previously engaged to Shailene Woodley. The couple split in 2022. He also dated Olivia Munn and retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick in the past.

"I definitely hated it at first — like, really despised it,” he said of the public scrutiny surrounding his romantic life. “I enjoyed my private life,” he added.