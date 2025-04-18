Aaron Rodgers' love life with mystery girlfriend Brittani swaying his NFL future? QB confesses

Aaron Rodgers finally confessed to being in a “serious relationship” on The Pat McAfee Show this week amid months of speculation about his NFL future. Aaron Rodgers prioritizes his relationship and personal commitments, stating money isn't his motivation, and retirement remains a consideration. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

“I'll set it all straight. From the jump, I'm in a different phase of my life, I'm 41 years old, I'm in a serious relationship, I have personal commitments I've made... and people in my inner circle battling difficult stuff. To make a commitment to a team is a big thing,” the former New York Jets quarterback said.

Rodgers, who was cut by the New York Jets in February after a rocky 2024 season that ended with a 5-12 record, has been largely absent from the public eye since.

Aaron Rodgers explains why he is avoiding public eye

Recently, several rumours have linked him to teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings, and there’s also been speculation that retirement could be on the table.

“I told every single one of the teams, it ain't about the money. I said I'll play for $10 million. Whatever,” he said. “I'm open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility. Focus on personal life.”

“This entire time, I haven't felt like I owed anybody a decision at any point. I've said listen, if you need to move on and do something, love and respect. But there's been no deadline. I've talked to Mike T [Tomlin] many times,” the four-time NFL MVP added.

He revealed he's had workouts with the Steelers and enjoyed a “great conversation” with Giants coach Brian Daboll, a “beautiful football mind.”

One major reason? Aaron Rodgers' new chapter in his personal life

Back in December, Rodgers casually mentioned on the show that he’s in a relationship while talking about buying Christmas gifts. “I was a little bit worried because there was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn't showed up yet, so I'd been waiting on this to show up. It showed up today so everything is great now,” he said.

After joking about whether she was Britney Spears, Rodgers clarified, “It’s the version spelt with an ‘i.’” He also added that Brittani stays out of the spotlight—she’s not on social media and probably doesn’t even watch McAfee’s show.

Notably, the star QB previously dated Shailene Woodley, Danica Patrick, and Olivia Munn.