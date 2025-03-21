Menu Explore
ESPN to buy the NFL Network, NFL Redzone, and NFL+ for $2 billion, podcaster claims

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Mar 21, 2025 08:42 AM IST

Reports suggest ESPN may invest up to $2 billion to finalize the NFL deal as it prepares to launch a streaming app this fall.

Discussions between ESPN and the NFL regarding the potential acquisition of NFL Media have reportedly gained traction in recent weeks, with several leakers claiming the broadcasting giant to purchase NFL Network, NFL Redzone, and NFL+.

ESPN and the NFL are in advanced discussions for ESPN to acquire NFL Media assets, including NFL Network and NFL+.(ESPN/YouTube)
ESPN and the NFL are in advanced discussions for ESPN to acquire NFL Media assets, including NFL Network and NFL+.(ESPN/YouTube)

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, while speaking on his Marchand Sports Media podcast, said ESPN could invest up to $2 billion to secure the deal. With the launch of its direct-to-consumer streaming app scheduled for this fall, ESPN appears to be moving forward with urgency to finalize the agreement.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Friday, March 21, 2025
