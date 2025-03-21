ESPN to buy the NFL Network, NFL Redzone, and NFL+ for $2 billion, podcaster claims

Discussions between ESPN and the NFL regarding the potential acquisition of NFL Media have reportedly gained traction in recent weeks, with several leakers claiming the broadcasting giant to purchase NFL Network, NFL Redzone, and NFL+. ESPN and the NFL are in advanced discussions for ESPN to acquire NFL Media assets, including NFL Network and NFL+.(ESPN/YouTube)

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, while speaking on his Marchand Sports Media podcast, said ESPN could invest up to $2 billion to secure the deal. With the launch of its direct-to-consumer streaming app scheduled for this fall, ESPN appears to be moving forward with urgency to finalize the agreement.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}