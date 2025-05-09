Pittsburgh Steelers' free agency options: 4 top WRs who could replace George Pickens

Pittsburgh Steelers recently traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, meaning the hunt for a replacement is on. The 24-year-old receiver's journey with the Steelers lasted for three seasons, with 900 receiving yards during the 2024 NFL season. Now, Pickens will be showcasing his talent with the Cowboys while the Steelers reassess their replacement charts. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Which are players could the Steelers target as a replacement option?

For starters, Amari Cooper remains a viable option for the Steelers, as he is one of the biggest names still available on the free-agent market. Cooper is already a five-time Pro Bowler, and even though his form has seen a dip in the 2024 season, he still remains a strong option for the Steelers to scoop up. Moreover, Cooper's arrival at the Steelers could give both him and the team a new boost, reviving the 30-year-old's career from a major 2024 dip.

Keenan Allen is yet another solid receiver option for the Steelers and is currently listed on the free agent market. During his stint with the Chicago Bears, he has recorded 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he is yet to join a new team now, and sits on the free agent list, making it a perfect opportunity for the Steelers to sign him.

More options like Allen Lazard, Gabe Davis

Allen Lazard is a big-bodied receiver who could fit in where George Pickens left. He brings a lot of physical strength into the team and his stats as a downfield, contested catch receiver are quite decent for the Steelers to sign him on.

Meanwhile, Gabe Davis has been released by the Jacksonville Jaguars just a year after signing a record deal. Davis boasts of both speed and strength, which is necessary for the Steelers if they are to develop a strong combination of Davis and DK Metcalf.