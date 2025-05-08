Kavan Markwood's GoFundMe raises $50,000 as Pirates fan's frightening injuries are revealed

The GoFundMe request for raising money for the medical expenses towards Kavan Markwood is seeing some consistent outpour of donations from across the country. Markwood, aged 20 years, sustained severe injuries during a Pirates game at the PNC Park while celebrating for his team. He fell 21 feet onto the field after which he was rushed to the hospital by field authorities. Stadium security and Pittsburgh Pirates medical personnel cart Kavan Markwood, who fell from the stands to the field to an ambulance (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

How bad are Kavan Markwood's injuries?

According to an NY Post report, Markwood broke his neck, back, and collarbone when he hit the ground while falling 21 feet from above. The organizer of the GoFundMe fundraiser has written that the sole purpose of it is to provide for any medical bills and financial hardships that the family might be going through right now.

Fundraiser organizer writes heartfelt message

The organizer, Jennifer Phillips, has already helped raise more than $50,000 towards Markwood's medical expenses. The target amount for this fundraising has been set at $55,000, and nearly 1,200 people have already donated towards the cause, shows the GoFundMe site.

In the description of this fundraiser, Phillips said, "Please always remember that this individual may be very special to many other people. Can you imagine what their loved ones are going through and feeling? I know this young man very well and I know that he is very strong but he is also battling for his young life.

“Please be considerate during this tragic time. Also thank you for all other love and prayers that everyone is sending. I have created this fund raiser because of the tragedy that occurred a few evening ago at PNC park. This fund raiser will help to assist with any medical bills and financial hardships that this family is experiencing right now . Every donation, no matter how small, will make a big difference”, she continued.