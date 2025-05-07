Rodney Hinton Jr case: After GoFundMe apology, GiveSendGo set up for murder accused

Rodney Hilton Jr., the man charged with aggravated murder of a sheriff's deputy, had a GoFundMe set up for him . The suspect ran over a Cincinnati police officer after a deputy allegedly shot his son, Ryan, while conducting a traffic stop. Rodney Hilton Jr. receiving significant online funds(GiveSendGo)

After the police department slammed the platform, GoFundMe apologized. They issued a statement of apology to the Cincinnati FOP after a major hue and cry around the incident. However, another fundraiser was set up on GiveSendGo.

GiveSendGo follows similar pursuit

Rodney Hinton Jr. has been charged with aggravated murder for using a vehicle to hit and kill Larry Henderson on May 2. Recently, a request (https://www.givesendgo.com/RodneyJrlegalservices) for raising a fund target of $6,000 was put up with the title, "Supporting Rodney Hinton jr". The details of the fundraising request read, “I’m Keyaira, the big sister of Rodney Jr. I’m reaching out for community support to help my brother and family with any decisions that need to be made. Yes, my brother lost his son in the hands of the police, but we are very positive in our faith that justice will be served! This is for Rodney, he needs our help as well with prayers & anything you can donate.”

As of the writing of the report more than 50% of the target amount has already been raised, with funds pouring in each passing minute.

ALSO READ | 'Kamala Harris, please go away': Trump loyalists criticize Ex-VP's Met Gala debut

There was another post on the same fundraising platform, which summarized to a "mother's call for help" in the case of Rodney Hilton Jr.

This comes soon after GoFundMe had to issue an apology for allowing postings to raise money in support of the man charged with aggravated murder. The apology was sent to its president, Ken Kober, that was shared on social media. The letter's core read, “I was notified earlier today that our team removed a number of campaigns that violated our company’s terms of service related to raising money for individuals charged with violent crimes. GoFundMe’s Terms of Service prohibit fundraisers for the legal defense of violent crimes. Consistent with this long-standing policy, any fundraisers for the legal defense of someone charged with a violent crime are removed from the platform, and any money donated to that campaign is fully refunded to the person who sent in the donation.”

"Free Rodney Hilton" fundraising campaign also begins

Another $100,000 campaign has started on the same platform that seeks for funds to cover the legal expenses for Rodney Hilton Jr.

The caption of the campaign created by “The Anthony Family” reads, “We are raising $100,000 to cover the legal fees for Rodney Hinton, a loving father who was unjustly jailed after reacting to the tragic death of his son at the hands of a police officer. As a community, we are tired of our children being shot and killed by those who are sworn to protect them. We believe that every parent deserves the right to grieve their child's passing without fear of retribution. All proceeds will go directly to the Hinton family to help cover their legal costs and bring Rodney home to his loved ones. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that justice is served.”