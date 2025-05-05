Rodney Hinton Jr: GoFundMe set up for father who killed Cincinnati officer after son's shooting

Rodney Hinton Jr struck and killed a county deputy with his car on Friday, a day after his son, Ryan, was fatally shot by a Cincinnati police officer on call about a stolen car. Authorities said the crash appeared to be intentional. Now, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the father-son duo, with a goal of $50,000. A GoFundMe has been set up for Rodney Hinton Jr and his son Ryan(GoFundMe)

Hinton Jr was charged with aggravated murder in the deputy’s death. The 38-year-old appeared in court on Saturday and will be held until another hearing on Tuesday. WLWT TV cited the father's lawyer to report that Hinton said he court that he has no prior felonies and understands the seriousness of the charges against him.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe was set up for Rodney and Ryan Hinton by an AJ King. The organizer demands that the police department be held accountable for Ryan's death.

“Rodney Hinton Jr is facing murder charges in Cincinnati, Ohio on a police officer that killed Rodney’s son earlier that week. Bodycam footage shows the police officers was in the wrong and is not being held accountable. We need the police department to be held accountable for killing innocent people and children just as the justice system holds the rest of society!” the description reads.

“This is the help raise funds for Rodney Hinton Jr lawyer for the justice of his sons murder also to stop police brutality against innocent people and children I ask you please help for not only Rodney Hinton Jr but the others in multiple cities states that are going through this as we speak,” it adds.

Just a few hours before the crash, Hinton and other family members were shown a police body camera video showing an officer shoot the teen. Rodney could not make it through the entire video, his attorney said.

“He was distraught, he was upset."

Authorities did not identify the deputy, who retired from the department a few months ago but was continuing to work off-duty assignments, said Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.

“He was so well-liked and so well-known,” McGuffey said. “What a tremendous loss we have all suffered."

“If the facts show this act was intentional, as the charge suggests, I will throw the full force of the law at the perpetrator,” Hamilton County prosecutor Connie Pillich said in a statement Friday.