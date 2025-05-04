Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US: One dead after 14 people shot at Houston family party, no arrests reported

AP |
May 04, 2025 09:44 PM IST

At least one person was killed when 14 people were shot early Sunday during at family party in Houston.

At least one person was killed when 14 people were shot early Sunday during at family party in Houston, where police said gunfire broke out after an uninvited guest was asked to leave.

The Houston Police Department began receiving calls reporting shots fired around 12:50 a.m. at a home in southeast Houston, Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu said during a news briefing. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Houston Police Department began receiving calls reporting shots fired around 12:50 a.m. at a home in southeast Houston, Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu said during a news briefing. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Houston Police Department began receiving calls reporting shots fired around 12:50 a.m. at a home in southeast Houston, Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu said during a news briefing.

Officers reported hearing gunshots when they arrived minutes later, Cantu said. They saw multiple people wounded in the area outside the home.

Cantu said a family party was taking place and an uninvited guest was asked to leave the home. That person is believed to have started shooting, she said, which prompted others to draw guns and return fire.

News video from the shooting scene showed officers outside the home, where folding chairs and tables had been set up beneath a carport and a party tent outside. At least two tables had been overturned. Others had bottles of water and slices of cake on them.

The Houston Fire Department responded and began treating victims in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant. At least one person was confirmed dead, Cantu said, and multiple people among the 13 wounded were in critical condition and in surgery. She said said some victims transported themselves to area hospitals.

“It’s still very complicated," Cantu told reporters. "It was chaotic from the get-go.”

Police detained multiple people but were not immediately certain if they had the shooting suspect in custody as the investigation continued Sunday, Cantu said.

Police spokesperson Jody Silva said Sunday that no arrests had been reported nearly 12 hours after the shootings.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / US: One dead after 14 people shot at Houston family party, no arrests reported
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On