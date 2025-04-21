Downtown Houston shooting: Police respond to active shooter reports near Harris County Criminal Justice Center

Police are responding to reports of a shooting and an active shooter near the Harris County Criminal Justice Center in downtown Houston. The shooting occurred near 1115 Congress Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Click 2 Houston reported. Downtown Houston shooting reports.(Pixabay)

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed the incident, writing on X, “Receiving preliminary reports of a shooting at or near our criminal justice complex downtown, near 1100 blk of Congress. No other details.”

Several local residents and witnesses took to Facebook to provide updates. Authorites are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

“Active shooter reported in Downtown Houston ((1201 Franklin). Just heard a deputy call it out on the radio. Just advised that a Pct 1 deputy and civilian is down. Both unconscious,” one person wrote on X.

Another wrote, “Congress St in Downtown Houston - shooting. A Harric County PCT1 Deputy was shot in the shoulder at a Harris County Courthouse. The shooter was also shot multiple times, and is in custody.”

