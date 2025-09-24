Dallas ICE shooting: Officials open up about shooter's motive; first details on victims

One person has died after a shooting at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas on Wednesday. The suspect, who opened fire from an adjacent building, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the agency’s director said. At least three people were shot and two of them were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. A third died at the scene, Dallas police spokesperson Officer Jonathan E Maner said. At least three people were shot at a Dallas ICE facility(REUTERS)

First details on victims

While the victims have not been identified yet, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told CNN that it ‘could be employees, it could be civilians that were visiting the facility, it could be detainees’.

“At this point, we’re still working through that," he added.

Read More: 'Suspected sniper may have fired from nearby rooftop': First details surface about Dallas ICE facility shooter

The Telegraph reported that the person who died was a migrant.

Dallas ICE shooter's motive

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said details were still emerging. She said the motive remained unclear, but noted there has been an uptick in targeting of ICE agents.

“There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas@ICEgov Field Office. Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound. While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families,” Noem posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Vice President JD Vance tied the shooting to the attacks on law enforcement and immigration officers.

“The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I’m praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families,” he wrote on X.

ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan said that the motive is unclear.

“We’ve seen a lot of violence at ICE facilities, and this is not the first time that we’ve seen an attack, even this year at an ICE facility,” she told Fox News this morning.