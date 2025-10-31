Trump reprises viral 2019 Halloween moment at this year’s White House celebration: Watch

US President Donald Trump pulled a prank as he reprised a viral moment from 2019 in a playful encounter with a trick-or-treater at the White House's annual Halloween event. Stepping out of the White House's south entrance at 6 pm ET to the eerie beat of Michael Jackson's Thriller performed by a military ensemble, the couple emerged to greet the trick-or-treaters. During the White House Halloween celebration, President Trump repeated a viral prank from 2019. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

Trump recreates viral 2019 moment

Caught on camera, Trump was seen lightly tapping a child dressed as DJ Marshmello on the head with a chocolate bar before resting it on top.

In the moment, the young boy in the Marshmello costume, who appeared momentarily puzzled, tilted his head upward to figure out what the president was doing. Realizing the playful stunt, he eventually walked off while balancing the chocolate bar still balanced neatly atop his head. Reliving his 2019 viral moment, Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, beamed as they watched the lighthearted scene unfold, as reported by the US Sun.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson shared the clip on X and wrote, “Part two: President Trump just put a candy bar on a child’s head AGAIN.” One of his producers said, ”NO WAY! President Trump just put a candy bar on some kid’s head dressed as a marshmallow at the White House Halloween party and made him balance it while waddling off.” He added, “He knows the meme. Gangster,” as reported by The US Sun.

Trump's viral 2019 moment: What happened?

The lighthearted moment drew comparisons to the 2019 White House Halloween event, where Trump and First Lady amused onlookers with a similar unscripted gesture. That year, when a child dressed as a minion from Despicable Me approached the couple with his bag wide open, Trump placed the chocolate bar on the head instead. Melania followed him and balanced the bar on another child's costume.