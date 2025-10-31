Search
Fri, Oct 31, 2025
YouTube TV vs Disney comes to an end; full list of networks being pulled from Google service

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Oct 31, 2025 09:45 am IST

YouTube TV on Thursday announced that Disney's networks, including ESPN and ABC, will be pulled from the Google platform

YouTube TV on Thursday announced that Disney's networks, including ESPN and ABC, will be pulled from the Google platform after the two companies failed to reach a new licensing deal.

The YouTube app icon on a smartphone in this illustration(REUTERS)
The YouTube app icon on a smartphone in this illustration(REUTERS)

"Our contract with Disney has reached its renewal date, and we'll not agree to terms that disadvantage our members while benefiting Disney’s TV products," YouTube TV said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Google said that Disney’s networks will be removed at midnight ET. If the channels remain unavailable for ‘an extended period of time’, YouTube TV will offer subscribers a one-time $20 credit. YouTube TV's base subscription plan costs $82.99/month.

Full list of networks being pulled from YouTube TV

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, Freeform, FX, FXX, FXM, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, SEC Network, Nat Geo, Nat Geo Wild, ABC News Live, ACC Network, Localish; on the Spanish plan, ESPN Deportes, Baby TV Español and Nat Geo Mundo.

YouTube TV vs Disney

YouTube TV, one of the biggest pay-TV distributors in the US, has been locked in a string of negotiations with legacy media companies this year. Only earlier this month, Google reached a deal with Comcast-owned NBCUniversal to keep NBC shows such as ‘Sunday Night Football’ and 'America's Got Talent' on YouTube TV.

YouTube TV also struck deals with Fox and Paramount earlier this year after contract negotiations.

"With a $3 trillion market cap, Google is using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we've successfully negotiated with every other distributor," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Disney started alerting its viewers this month about a carriage dispute with YouTube TV.

“Last week Disney used the threat of a blackout on YouTube TV as a negotiating tactic to force deal terms that would raise prices on our customers,” a YouTube spokesperson said.

“They’re now following through on that threat, suspending their content on YouTube TV. This decision directly harms our subscribers while benefiting their own live TV products, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo.”

