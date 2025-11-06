Zohran Mamdani slammed for asking for money in first video after winning NYC mayoral race: ‘What a joke’

Zohran Mamdani, who was elected the new Mayor of New York City, is already facing flak for the video he put out after his historic win. Mamdani managed to beat Andrew Cuomo, the former governor, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa to clinch the historic victory. After becoming mayor, Zohran Mamdani posted a video on X where he detailed what the transition period would look like.(REUTERS)

After the win, Mamdani posted a video on X where he detailed what the transition period would look like, noting that there was a lot of work to be done. The new mayor of NYC also addressed his supporters that while he'd asked them to stop sending donations, he was again asking them to help in any way they could. Mamdani explained that the money would be required to hire experts, for infrastructure, among other things.

Along with the video, Mamdani wrote, “Thank you, New York City. Together we made history. Now let’s get to work.” However, the new mayor has been slammed online for asking for donations right after his victory.

Mamdani slammed for seeking donations

Several people on X were critical of Mamdani's video which sought donations. One person wrote, “It’s been less than 24 hours since Mamdani won the election & he’s already asking for money. Congratulations New York City, bravo.”

Another added, “Islamist and Communist Mamdani promises ‘free’ stuff. Now he begs for donations?” Yet another person commented, “Already begging for money. What a joke.”

One person even shared a photo of Alex Soros, son of billionaire George Soros, with Mamdani. “When you ask taxpayers for more money — make sure to ask your friends first,” the individual wrote.

Notably, President Donald Trump has trained his guns at George Soros too, and his foundation could be the target of an investigation under the present government.

Can Mamdani seek donations after becoming NYC mayor?

Yes, a New York mayor can seek donations after winning. As per the New York City Campaign Finance Board (CFB), donations can be sought for transition or inauguration expenses, among others.

The mayor can authorize a Transition and Inauguration Entity (TIE) to accept donations for this, but they come with their own limits and restrictions. Since Mamdani made it clear in his video that it is now the transition time for NYC, the donations he's seeking are aimed at making the process smoother, as the new mayor explained in the video he put out.

Mamdani's swearing-in is on Jan 1, 2026.