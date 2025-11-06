Mamdani's 4-word retort to Trump's National Guard deployment threat: 'Would not be...'

Zohran Mamdani, who recently won the New York City mayoral elections, reportedly said that he "would not be intimidated” by the potential threats from US President Donald Trump to deploy the National Guard in the city. Following his win in the elections, Mamdani was also asked how he plans to balance combating Trump's threats while also delivering his campaign promises to the city. (Reuters)

Calling the threat by Trump, “inevitable,” Mamdani noted that the threats have nothing to do with safety; instead, they are an intimidation.

He further added that if Trump were concerned for safety, he would threaten to deploy the National Guard in the top 10 states of crime, “eight out of which are all Republican led, but because of that party, he won't be doing it, he added.

The 34-year-old democratic socialist won with a resounding victory, with a record voter turnout.

Also read: ‘America lost bit of sovereignty’: Trump's first reaction to Zohran Mamdani's NYC win

Following his win in the elections, Mamdani was also asked how he plans to balance combating Trump's threats while also delivering his campaign promises to the city. To this, Mamdani said that the city is facing a twin crisis, “an authoritarian administration and an affordability crisis,” he said.

He said that his job will be to deliver results on both the crisis. To ensure that "we do not look at Washington, DC as if it is the reason for all of the problems right here in New York City," he added.

Also read: Zohran Mamdani's four-word message for Donald Trump after big NY election win

Highlighting that the issues in New York existed before the Trump administration, Mamdani said that he will be looking forward to the all-woman transition team he has named today to help deliver results.

They have "a track record of being able to handle multiple crises at the same time".

A day after winning the elections, Mamdani declared his all-woman transition team, which will be co-chaired by former Federal Trade Commission chair under President Joe Biden, Lina Khan.

Mamdani is set to become the first-ever Muslim Mayor of New York City after taking charge on January 1.