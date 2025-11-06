‘America lost bit of sovereignty’: Trump's first reaction to Zohran Mamdani's NYC win

US President Donald Trump said that America lost “a bit of sovereignty” after Zohran Mamdani's win in the New York City mayoral election. Trump spoke in a speech in Miami a day after Mamdani's win. He said that the people of America restored their sovereignty a year ago by electing him, but added that "we lost a little bit of sovereignty last night in New York", a reference to Democrat Zohran Mamdani's win. US President Donald Trump delivered remarks during the America Business Forum in Miami, Florida.(Getty Images via AFP)

"But we'll take care of it," he said further.

He also said that America is now facing a tough decision, a choice “between Communism and common sense.” Trump said that the Florida city "will soon be the refuge for those fleeing communism in New York."

"The decision facing all Americans could not be clearer: We have a choice between communism and common sense," he said, casting the choice as "economic nightmare" or "economic miracle, AFP reported."

He further said that his opponents are offering an Economic Nightmare, while his administration is delivering an Economic Miracle. "They want higher spending for government and illegal aliens—we want bigger paychecks for American Workers and American Families, he added."

In his speech, Trump also said that the results of mayoral elections show what Congressional Democrats wish to do to America, stating that they “installed a Communist as the mayor”, referring to Mamdani. He said that his opponents are trying to turn America into Communist Cuba or Socialist Venezuela.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist, won the New York City Mayoral election, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Silwa.

Meanwhile, Mamdani in his speech post-victory aimed at Trump by saying that he has four words for him: "turn the volume up!”.