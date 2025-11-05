How Mamdani beat Cuomo in high-stakes New York elections

Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City on Tuesday. The 34-year-old state lawmaker was little known to New Yorkers just a few months ago, but rose to prominence in recent months through his social media campaigns and progressive politics. He was a member of the New York State Assembly representing District 36 in Queens. Supporters of Democratic candidate for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani reacts to initial projections of his win.(REUTERS)

In a matter of months, Mamdani drew support not only from New Yorkers but also from progressive and left-leaning Americans across the country.

In New York, the contest drove the biggest turnout in a mayoral race in more than 50 years, with more than 2 million New Yorkers casting ballots, according to the city’s Board of Elections.

How did Mamdani win hearts and then the election?

Mamdani’s campaign focused on making New York more affordable. His natural charisma helped him connect with people and made him appealing across different sections of the city. This ultimately undermined Andrew Cuomo’s campaign.

The former governor, who stepped down in 2021 following allegations of sexual harassment, allegations he denies, faced continued criticism over his past.

Many believed Cuomo ran a largely negative campaign, one centred on criticising his opponents.

Early in the race, Cuomo was widely seen as the favourite, backed by his experience and political connections.

But as the campaign intensified, Mamdani’s social media outreach and his economic platform resonated with New Yorkers struggling with the city’s high cost of living.

Mamdani ultimately defeated Cuomo in the primary by about 13 points.

Challenges ahead for Zohran Mamdani

Trump’s threats loomed over the campaign as well. The US president vowed to “take over” New York City and claimed he would arrest and deport Mamdani if he won, despite Mamdani growing up in the city and becoming a U.S. citizen in 2018 after being born in Uganda and spending his early childhood there.

With the campaign behind him, Mamdani, often faulted for his limited experience, must now turn to fulfilling his electoral promises.

His platform includes free child care, free bus service, city-run grocery stores and a new Department of Community Safety that would deploy mental-health professionals rather than police officers to certain emergency calls.

Another early test will be his approach to the NYPD. Mamdani sharply criticised the department in 2020, labelling it a “rogue agency” and calling for it to be defunded, comments he has since apologised for.

He has said he intends to ask the current police commissioner to remain in place, signalling a desire for continuity even as he pursues reform.