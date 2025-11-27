US diplomat and Donald Trump Jr’s ex under fire for sheer dress at formal event

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the United States ambassador to Greece, has raised eyebrows with her choice of outfit to a formal event. The former Fox News personality chose a black lace dress for a Thanksgiving gathering at the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce. Kimberly Guilfoyle was appointed as the United States ambassador to Greece earlier this year.

The semi-transparent outfit was slammed as inappropriate by many critics on social media.

Who is Kimberly Guilfoyle?

Kimberly Guilfoyle, 56, is an American diplomat, media personality, and former prosecutor.

She was previously married to California Governor Gavin Newsom (2001–2006) and American businessman Eric Villency (2006–2009). Guilfoyle was later engaged to Donald Trump Jr. between 2021 and 2024. (Also read: Netra Mantena ties the knot in dreamy daytime wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr in attendance)

Kimberly Guilfoyle was appointed Ambassador to Greece by US President Donald Trump earlier this year. She has since been representing the nation at international events and official gatherings abroad.

The controversial dress

At a formal dinner in Greece that was also attended by other diplomats and officials, Guilfoyle wore a full-length sheer black gown that many labelled inappropriate for the occasion.

Her dress featured a collared neckline and full sleeves. And although the lace gown had a layer underneath that matched her skin tone, Guilfoyle copped backlash for the outfit. Some critics called it too revealing for the formal event.

The criticism on social media

After footage of Guilfoyle speaking at the podium went viral, criticism poured in.

“What's with the outfit? It looks like something you'd wear to do a duet with Cher, not to host a Thanksgiving dinner as the US Ambassador to Greece,” wrote one X user.

“What on earth went through her head when she planned that outfit,” another wondered.

“At least she's representing reality, as the whole Trump administration is trash,” a third person wrote. “What is she wearing? I mean, the dress is beautiful but not appropriate for this occasion,” a fourth X user opined.

“Good grief. This dress is inappropriate at a function where she’s representing the United States,” read one comment under the video.