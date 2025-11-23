Netra Mantena ties the knot in dreamy daytime wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr in attendance

Indian-American heiress Netra Mantena married Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur this afternoon. Their dreamy daytime wedding marked the conclusion of four days of festivities which saw international celebrities, billionaires and high-profile executives descending upon the city of lakes in Rajasthan. Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding ceremony is taking place in Udaipur.

Netra Mantena is the daughter of Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, the Orlando-based CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals. (Also read: Who is Vamsi Gadiraju, Silicon Valley tech founder tying the knot in lavish Udaipur wedding?)

For her wedding ceremony, the bride kept things traditional with a red lehenga and heavy jewellery. The groom opted for a cream-coloured sherwani as they exchanged varmalas.

Guests at lavish Udaipur wedding

Among the many high-profile guests at the wedding was Donald Trump Jr, the son of US president Donald Trump. Trump Jr dressed up in traditional Indian clothes for the daytime ceremony.

He was spotted at all the pre-wedding functions hosted by the bride and groom's families across several high-end properties in Udaipur.

Other guests at the wedding include real estate developer Kalpesh Mehta, film producer Viraf Sarkari,golfer Paris Hilinski and more.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have all performed at the couple’s pre-wedding functions over the last couple of days. Dia Mirza was among the hosts for the mehendi night, which also saw a stunning performance from Cirque du Soleil.

A dreamy wedding at a 17th century palace

Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju tied the knot at Udaipur's Jagmandir Island Palace, a historic 17th-century palace redeveloped as a luxury hotel and wedding destination.

The hotel's outdoor area was transformed into a floral fairytale for the wedding ceremony.