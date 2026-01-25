Alex Pretti GoFundMe: Minneapolis local hailed as 'American hero' after Border Patrol shooting

“On January 24, 2026, Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a Minneapolis resident and American citizen was executed on the streets of Minneapolis by ICE agents. This fundraiser is intended to support the loved ones he leaves behind with immediate and ongoing needs,” the page notes.

A GoFundMe for Pretti was started with a goal of $55,000 and has already raised over $33,000 at the time of writing.

While Pretti 's shooting sparked off fresh controversy, a GoFundMe has already been launched for him, and he's been hailed an ‘American hero’. Videos of Pretti's shooting have emerged with claims that he was trying to ‘protect a woman’ before he was shot. These claims could not be verified independently.

Alex Jeffrey Pretti was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent after a confrontation in Minneapolis , Minnesota, on Saturday. This came amid outrage over the Renee Nicole Good killing in the hands of ICE agent, Jonathan Ross.

It adds that given the situation is fluid and details are unfolding, funds will be distributed only once next-of-kin is identified.

Also Read | Alex Pretti disarmed before shooting? New video alleges chilling details about Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis case “If, for any reason, the funds cannot be transferred to Alex’s family, we will direct the total amount to the Immigrant Defense Project, a nonprofit that provides litigation, advocacy, and community-defense resources to help immigrants defend their rights and fight deportation,” the page adds.

Notably, Pretti's parents have spoken to Associated Press after the 37-year-old nurse was shot. They detailed how they'd warned him after the Renee Good incident. Meanwhile, American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) took cognizance of Pretti's shooting.

“We have received confirmation that a member of AFGE Local 3669, Alex J. Pretti, was the man killed during the incident. At this time, many of the details remain unclear,” they said in a X post. “This is an unfolding and extremely serious matter. Until we have verified facts, it is important that we refrain from speculation or drawing conclusions,” AFGE added.