White House area under lockdown after alarming crash, Secret Service arrests driver

A vehicle collided with a gate at the White House, resulting in road closures on Wednesday morning. White House area locked down: The Secret Service arrested the driver involved in the crash at the intersection of Connecticut Ave. and H St. (AP)

The Secret Service arrested the driver following the incident. He is being questioned by the officials.

The vehicle had crashed into the gates located at the intersection of Connecticut Ave. and H St., as reported by the Daily Mail.

No injuries were reported in the crash. The motive of the collision remains unclear.

The Metropolitan Police Department and Secret Service are still investigating the incident.

Alert in US as explosives thrown at NYC mayor's residence The incident occurs amid a surge of attacks on American territory following Donald Trump's initiation of military action against Iran.

On Saturday, two suspected ISIS militants launched improvised explosive devices at a demonstration outside the residence of the New York mayor.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated that the explosives, which included nuts, bolts, screws, and a hobby fuse, had the potential to inflict severe injuries or even fatalities if they had detonated.

The day after the first US airstrikes on Iran, an Islamist assailant opened fire in a bar in Austin, resulting in three fatalities and injuring 15 others.

In Canada, two shooters targeted the US consulate in Toronto on Tuesday morning.

While the reason behind the shooting remains under investigation, Chris Leather, a chief superintendent with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, called the event a "national security incident."

Responding to the shooting, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney wrote on X, “The shots fired toward the United States Consulate in Toronto early this morning are a reprehensible act of violence and attempt at intimidation. I am relieved that no one was injured."

This situation arises as high-ranking officials in the Trump administration, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have relocated to secure military accommodations due to the increasing threat level.