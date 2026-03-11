White House area under lockdown after alarming crash, Secret Service arrests driver
A vehicle crashed into a gate at the White House, causing road closures. The Secret Service arrested the driver.
A vehicle collided with a gate at the White House, resulting in road closures on Wednesday morning.
The Secret Service arrested the driver following the incident. He is being questioned by the officials.
The vehicle had crashed into the gates located at the intersection of Connecticut Ave. and H St., as reported by the Daily Mail.
No injuries were reported in the crash. The motive of the collision remains unclear.
The Metropolitan Police Department and Secret Service are still investigating the incident.
Also Read: San Jose police probing possible antisemitic hate crime as 2 Jewish men attacked at Santana Row: Watch violent brawl
Alert in US as explosives thrown at NYC mayor's residence
The incident occurs amid a surge of attacks on American territory following Donald Trump's initiation of military action against Iran.
On Saturday, two suspected ISIS militants launched improvised explosive devices at a demonstration outside the residence of the New York mayor.
Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated that the explosives, which included nuts, bolts, screws, and a hobby fuse, had the potential to inflict severe injuries or even fatalities if they had detonated.
The day after the first US airstrikes on Iran, an Islamist assailant opened fire in a bar in Austin, resulting in three fatalities and injuring 15 others.
In Canada, two shooters targeted the US consulate in Toronto on Tuesday morning.
While the reason behind the shooting remains under investigation, Chris Leather, a chief superintendent with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, called the event a "national security incident."
Responding to the shooting, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney wrote on X, “The shots fired toward the United States Consulate in Toronto early this morning are a reprehensible act of violence and attempt at intimidation. I am relieved that no one was injured."
This situation arises as high-ranking officials in the Trump administration, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have relocated to secure military accommodations due to the increasing threat level.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More