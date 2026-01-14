Who is Tomas Escotto? Secret Service agent on JD Vance’s detail caught on camera 'leaking sensitive information'

A US Secret Service agent, assigned to Vice President JD Vance's security detail, was caught on camera allegedly ‘leaking sensitive information’, raising safety concerns. A Secret Service agent reportedly assigned to Vice President JD Vance is in the midst of controversy for allegedly leaking sensitive information. (AP)

Tomas Escotto was caught on camera by an undercover journalist, the O'Keefe media group reported. Apart from parting with alleged sensitive information, the agent also reportedly expressed opposition to ICE and the immigration policies of the Donald Trump administration.

Here's what to know about the agent in the eye of the storm.

Who is Tomas Escotto? Tomas Escotto is a Secret Service agent and was on the security detail of JD Vance. The Secret Service does not share profiles on active agents due to security concerns, so not a lot of details are available on Escotto.

However, it has been reported by the O'Keefe media group that he is a holdover from the Joe Biden administration and voted for Biden. Escotto allegedly shared sensitive security information, which included shift schedules, protective formations, travel plans, as well as real-time locations.

Also Read | Did Jonathon Ross hide his professional identity? Neighbors reveal shocking details about ICE agent Reportedly, Escotto also shared future travel plans days in advance, and in one instance he reportedly sent images from onboard Air Foce 2 when the VP was present as well.

“Despite acknowledging that he signed paperwork prohibiting the disclosure of sensitive information, the Secret Service agent repeatedly shared details with someone he believed was a casual romantic interest,” the post exposing the agent's alleged actions noted.