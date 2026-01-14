Who is Tomas Escotto? Secret Service agent on JD Vance’s detail caught on camera 'leaking sensitive information'
Secret Service agent Tomas Escotto, assigned to Vice President JD Vance's detail, was caught on camera allegedly ‘leaking sensitive information’.
A US Secret Service agent, assigned to Vice President JD Vance's security detail, was caught on camera allegedly ‘leaking sensitive information’, raising safety concerns.
Tomas Escotto was caught on camera by an undercover journalist, the O'Keefe media group reported. Apart from parting with alleged sensitive information, the agent also reportedly expressed opposition to ICE and the immigration policies of the Donald Trump administration.
Here's what to know about the agent in the eye of the storm.
Who is Tomas Escotto?
Tomas Escotto is a Secret Service agent and was on the security detail of JD Vance. The Secret Service does not share profiles on active agents due to security concerns, so not a lot of details are available on Escotto.
However, it has been reported by the O'Keefe media group that he is a holdover from the Joe Biden administration and voted for Biden. Escotto allegedly shared sensitive security information, which included shift schedules, protective formations, travel plans, as well as real-time locations.
Reportedly, Escotto also shared future travel plans days in advance, and in one instance he reportedly sent images from onboard Air Foce 2 when the VP was present as well.
“Despite acknowledging that he signed paperwork prohibiting the disclosure of sensitive information, the Secret Service agent repeatedly shared details with someone he believed was a casual romantic interest,” the post exposing the agent's alleged actions noted.
O'Keefe media group further reported that Escotto was placed on administrative leave. His clearance was reportedly suspended and his access to agency facilities and systems were revoked.
Prior to the video being released, Trump ally Laura Loomer reported that she'd obtained an internal memo from the Secret Service stressing the ‘importance of privacy and discretion for agents’. O'Keefe media group also made mention of this memo in its report.
Reactions to Tomas Escotto video
The video drew reactions from those on social media, with many expressing outrage over the security risk of Escotto's alleged actions.
“Tomas Escotto should go straight to prison for treason not just ‘placed on administrative leave with his clearance suspended’,” one person remarked.
“Radical ideology runs deep. All the way into the Secret Service and into the White House. This is a national security issue and Tomas Escotto has been put on leave,” another added.
Yet a third person said, “Tomas Escotto should be terminated for this violation, he potentially put many lives in danger.”