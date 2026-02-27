Hillary Clinton-Jeffrey Epstein pictures: Debunking viral photos showing former first lady amid questioning
Hillary Clinton appeared before the House Oversight Committee for questions during their investigation into late convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Hillary Clinton appeared before the House Oversight Committee for questions during their investigation into late convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The former first lady and secretary of state then told reporters “I don't know how many times I had to say I did not know Jeffrey Epstein. I never went to his island, I never went to his home, I never went to his offices.” Clinton's husband and former president, Bill, did appear multiple times in photographs as the Justice Department released the final tranche of documents linked to the late convicted child sex offender.
Also Read | Pictures of naked women to stuffed animals: What's inside Jeffrey Epstein's Paris lair
Now, amid Clinton's claims, a photo showing her when she was young has surfaced online. The image shows a young Clinton with her husband Bill. They are seen with Stephen Hawking, Jay Z, Bill Gates, P Diddy and Jeffrey Epstein in front of a pool. Notably, Gates and Hawking's names come up in the Epstein files, while allegations were leveled against Jay Z in one of the documents in the latest batch.
“Here's a doozy. Location: Little St James aka 'Orgy Island'. From left to right, Jeffrey Epstein, Sean Diddy Combs, Bill Gates, Jay-Z, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton and Stephen Hawking,” the person sharing the photo wrote.
The image was initially posted on February 5. Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was also photographed at Chelsea Clinton's wedding. The former first lady explained that she was plus one of some guest they did not remember. Meanwhile, many of Clinton's supporters rushed to share photos of Melania Trump with Epstein and Maxwell, claiming that she should face questioning as well.
Another photo was shared on X as well, appearing to show Clinton with her husband Bill and Epstein at a party. The person sharing it wrote “I never met Jeffrey Epstein,” as though to discredit Clinton's statement to lawmakers and press.
Another person shared a set of photos and wrote “SO HILLARY SAYS SHE HAS NO INFORMATION OR HAD NO CONTACT WITH EPSTEIN?? WHAT ARE THESE?”.
Debunking the Hillary Clinton Jeffrey Epstein photos
Despite the photo causing a stir online, it is fake. There are no verifiable images of Clinton and Epstein together.
Several users slammed the image as AI-generated or photoshopped as well. “We don’t need a badly photoshopped picture of degens. They all very knowingly do crazy sh*t and quite possibly have crossed paths in their rich circles,” one person remarked. Another added “It's a well-known digitally manipulated or AI-generated image that has circulated online for years, often in conspiracy-related contexts tied to Jeffrey Epstein.”
Grok fact-checked the image as well, saying “This photo appears to be AI-generated or edited, based on inconsistencies in lighting, poses, and lack of verification from reliable sources. It's not from official Epstein files, so there's no associated DOJ number.”
The AI chatbot also fact-checked the image of the three at the party, saying "No, this photo is not real—it's manipulated or AI-generated. Real documented images exist of Bill Clinton with Epstein (e.g., on flights or at events), but none match this exact scene with Hillary adjusting a tie at a party. Hillary has stated she doesn't recall meeting Epstein, and no verified sources show her in such a photo. The meme uses it for sarcasm contrasting the "I never met him" claim."
Grok also fact-checked the images showing Clinton in a red robe, saying they were not ‘authentic’ and were AI-generated to push ‘conspiracy memes’.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment and gaming. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, and Union Budgets. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots. Outside work, he can be found doomscrolling or cheering on his football team.Read More