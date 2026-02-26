Pictures of naked women to stuffed animals: What's inside Jeffrey Epstein's Paris lair

The pictures were released along with a series of photos taken by detectives during a 2019 investigation into rapes allegedly committed there by an associate of Epstein , the late French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, The Times reported.

Published by the French newspaper Le Parisien , the pictures show the sex offender's palatial 18-room apartment Avenue Foch den. One of the grisly pictures even show the late paedophile sprawling beside two topless women.

Fresh pictures from Jeffrey Epstein's apartment in Paris, that have been recently making rounds in social media, show horrid visuals including naked and semi-naked pictures of girls and disturbing animal decor hung on its walls.

In 2022, Brunel died by suicide in a French prison while he was awaiting trial for raping a child.

Inside Epstein's French home Images of the luxury apartment, which was reportedly purchased by him in 2001, showed bizarre decorations with red leather, curtains and wallpapers in pink. The house also featured a roofed building with circular ground plan with a bearskin rug, antelope horns and a stuffed elephant calf and vulture.

Images also showed a stuffed elephant calf, a stuffed vulture and an armchair covered with faux tiger skin and ornamented with antelope and ram’s horns, pointing to Epstein's possible obsession with animals.

Along with multiple bedrooms, a sauna and a gym, the apartment also consisted of a study room, the walls of which were lined with red leather.

Paris prosecutors believe these were the scenes where Epstein committed sexual crimes.

Tracing Epstein's footprint in France After the United States Department of Justice released millions of files on the late sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein, French investigators have been trying to trace his criminal footprint in his property in the capital city, where he reportedly visited nearly 200 times.

Five minutes away from the renowned monument Champs-Élysées, the apartment served as the paedophile's European base, which he often shared with Brunel.

Brunel remains the epicenter of French investigations into the alleged crimes committed by Epstein and his associates, especially after the recent release of the obscene pictures in the apartment.