Ghislaine Maxwell's photo from Chelsea Clinton’s wedding resurfaces as Trump-Epstein videos go viral

After CNN resurfaced a photo of Jeffrey Epstein at President Donald Trump's 1993 wedding to Marla Maples, an old photo of Epstein's aide and convicted sex trafficker, Ghislaine Maxwell, at the wedding of Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Bill Clinton, is being reshared. Former President Bill Clinton on stage discussing his book "The First Gentlemen" at The 92nd Street Y on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)(Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

The photo, which has often been shared to allege the Clinton family's links with Jeffrey Epstein, shows the former President walking Chelsea Clinton down the aisle ahead of her wedding at Astor Courts in Rhinebeck, New York, on July 31, 2010.

However, the photo became infamous after it was noticed that Ghislaine Maxwell was among those in the audience as Bill Clinton and Chelsea walked down the aisle. Former First Lady Hilary Clinton was also in attendance, but the photo does not capture her. Chelsea Clinton married Marc Mezvinsky, an investment banker, in a private inter-faith ceremony.

Here's the photo:

Despite some claims that the photo is doctored, it is a real photo, taken by Genevieve de Manio for Getty Images.

Trump's New Photos And Videos With Epstein

On Tuesday, CNN published exclusive photos of Jeffrey Epstein attending the wedding of Donald Trump and Marla Maples. The fact that Epstein was in attendance as Trump and Maples tied the knot was not a widely known fact. Additionally, CNN looked into footage of Trump's public appearances in in the 1990s and found a footage of him with Epstein at the 1999 Victoria's Secret fashion show.

The CNN photos came on the back of Wall Street Journal Publishing a letter that Trump wrote to Epstein on the latter's 50th birthday. Described as "bawdy," the letter contained a birthday wish in typewritten text inside the background of a naked woman drawn with a marker. Trump's signature was in place of the pubic hair of the figure.

Trump, however, has dismissed both reports as "fake news."