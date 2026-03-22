Jeff Webb’s ‘future president’ comment on Charlie Kirk resurfaces after Varsity Spirit founder’s death
Jeff Webb founded Varsity Spirit and the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA).
Jeff Webb, the founder of Varsity Spirit and a key figure credited with transforming modern cheerleading, has died following a reported accident while playing pickleball, according to multiple reports.
Webb was hospitalized following the incident, but did not recover from his injuries. Official confirmation of the exact cause has been limited; however, multiple outlets have reported the accident as the likely cause of death.
The development has sparked widespread tributes across the sports and cheerleading communities, while also drawing attention to Webb’s lesser-known role as a mentor to conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Read more: Jeff Webb cause of death: What happened to the UCA and Varsity Spirit founder?
Charlie Kirk connection and Webb's remarks
Webb was also known in political circles as a mentor to Charlie Kirk, the late founder of Turning Point USA, who was assassinated in 2025.
Reports like Real America's Voice note that Webb had supported Kirk’s rise in conservative activism and remained an influential figure in his ideological journey.
Following Kirk’s death, Webb had publicly praised him. Webb told Real America's Voice, “We may have lost a future president. Charlie Kirk had it all—charisma, faith, respect for everyone... Now, in his absence, tens of thousands of new chapters are rising. His legacy is just beginning.”
Webb was also at the White House when Kirk received the Presidential Medal of Freedom after his death.
Read more: Charlie Kirk's views on Iran resurface as TPUSA shares old video | Watch
Jeff Webb's legacy, pickleball accident, and death
Webb founded Varsity Spirit and the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), playing a pivotal role in professionalizing cheerleading and expanding it into a multi-billion-dollar industry.
Varsity Spirit acknowledged his passing in an Instagram post. The post read, “Join us in honoring the life and legacy of Jeff Webb, founder of Varsity Spirit and modern cheerleading. His impact has built a community that will continue to inspire generations to come.”
He also helped establish global governing structures, including the International Cheer Union, which gained recognition from the International Olympic Committee
Webb, who was in his mid-70s, reportedly suffered a serious head injury after a fall during a pickleball game and was later taken off life support after being hospitalized for nearly two weeks, as cited by Cheer Daily.
Webb died on March 19 in Memphis, Tennessee, marking the end of a decades-long career that reshaped cheerleading into a global competitive sport.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More