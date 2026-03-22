Jeff Webb’s ‘future president’ comment on Charlie Kirk resurfaces after Varsity Spirit founder’s death

Jeff Webb, the founder of Varsity Spirit and a key figure credited with transforming modern cheerleading, has died following a reported accident while playing pickleball, according to multiple reports. Jeff Webb's legacy includes mentoring Charlie Kirk and shaping cheerleading into a multi-billion-dollar industry (Varsity Spirit and REUTERS/David Ryder)

Webb was hospitalized following the incident, but did not recover from his injuries. Official confirmation of the exact cause has been limited; however, multiple outlets have reported the accident as the likely cause of death.

The development has sparked widespread tributes across the sports and cheerleading communities, while also drawing attention to Webb’s lesser-known role as a mentor to conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Read more: Jeff Webb cause of death: What happened to the UCA and Varsity Spirit founder?

Charlie Kirk connection and Webb's remarks Webb was also known in political circles as a mentor to Charlie Kirk, the late founder of Turning Point USA, who was assassinated in 2025.

Reports like Real America's Voice note that Webb had supported Kirk’s rise in conservative activism and remained an influential figure in his ideological journey.

Following Kirk’s death, Webb had publicly praised him. Webb told Real America's Voice, “We may have lost a future president. Charlie Kirk had it all—charisma, faith, respect for everyone... Now, in his absence, tens of thousands of new chapters are rising. His legacy is just beginning.”

Webb was also at the White House when Kirk received the Presidential Medal of Freedom after his death.

Read more: Charlie Kirk's views on Iran resurface as TPUSA shares old video | Watch

Jeff Webb's legacy, pickleball accident, and death Webb founded Varsity Spirit and the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), playing a pivotal role in professionalizing cheerleading and expanding it into a multi-billion-dollar industry.

Varsity Spirit acknowledged his passing in an Instagram post. The post read, “Join us in honoring the life and legacy of Jeff Webb, founder of Varsity Spirit and modern cheerleading. His impact has built a community that will continue to inspire generations to come.”

He also helped establish global governing structures, including the International Cheer Union, which gained recognition from the International Olympic Committee

Webb, who was in his mid-70s, reportedly suffered a serious head injury after a fall during a pickleball game and was later taken off life support after being hospitalized for nearly two weeks, as cited by Cheer Daily.

Webb died on March 19 in Memphis, Tennessee, marking the end of a decades-long career that reshaped cheerleading into a global competitive sport.