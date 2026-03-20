Jeff Webb cause of death: What happened to the UCA and Varsity Spirit founder? Details of accident
Jeff Webb, founder of Varsity Spirit and UCA, has died reportedly in an accident; the company honored him with a tribute video. He was 76.
Jeff Webb, the founder of Universal Cheerleader Association and Varsity Spirit, has passed away, Varsity Spirit confirmed on Thursday. Reports claimed that the entrepreneur died in an accident. Webb was the president of the International Cheer Union.
Varsity Spirit posted a video on Instagram containing moments from the life of the entrepreneur asking community members to join them in honoring him. He was 76
“Join us in honoring the life and legacy of Jeff Webb, founder of Varsity Spirit and modern cheerleading,” Varsity Spirit wrote. His impact has built a community that will continue to inspire generations to come."
Jeff Webb Cause Of Death: What Happened To Him?
According to the cheerleading news website Cheer Daily, Jeff Webb died in an accident. Multiple obituaries also claimed that Webb passed away in an accident. However, the Webb family has not released a statement, as of now. No details surrounding the accident have been revealed.
Who Was Jeff Webb?
Jeff Webb is an icon in cheerleading who took it from a sideline activity to a major global competitive sport. He founded organizations promoting cheerleading that grew into a multi-billion-dollar, prompting thousands to take up the sport.
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Webb attended the University of Oklahoma, earning a degree in government and politics. There, he served as a yell leader on the cheer squad and began working with the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) while still in school.
He had recalled in a blog post that he wanted to study law, but his involvement with NCA made him change plans. In 1971, Webb joined NCA full-time under founder Lawrence Herkimer. He launched the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) and Varsity Spirit in 1974.
He steered the companies through the years. As of 2025 estimates, Varsity Brands now generates around $3 billion in annual revenue with $400 million in EBITDA as of 2025 estimates. Meanwhile, ICU, a nonprofit with modest assets, is valued at around $300,000.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More