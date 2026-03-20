Jeff Webb: Net worth and family in focus as Memphis-based Varsity Spirit founder dies at 76

Jeffrey Gorman Webb, or Jeff Webb, the founder of Memphis-based Varsity Spirit and the originator of modern cheerleading industry died at the age of 76. While an official cause of death was not disclosed, Cheer Daily, a cheerleading news website said that he had died in an accident. Several obituaries also made the same claim. Jeff Webb, the founder of Varsity Spirit died at 75 with reports claiming he had been in an accident. (Facebook/Jeff Webb)

Meanwhile, Varsity Spirit put out a statement after his demise. “Varsity Brands is saddened by the passing of Jeff Webb, founder of Varsity Spirit and modern cheerleading. Jeff played a pivotal role in shaping cheerleading as it exists today and in building a community that has impacted generations of athletes, coaches, and teams. In recent years, his contributions helped grow the sport both in the United States and globally, including his work with the International Cheer Union, which achieved full recognition by the International Olympic Committee in 2021,” a spokesperson for the company said as per Memphis Business Journal.

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“We extend our condolences to Jeff’s family and loved ones, and to the many across the spirit community who were influenced by his work,” the statement added.

Given the impact Webb had on cheerleading, many are interested to know about his wealth and family. Here's all you need to know about Jeff Webb's net worth and family members.

Jeff Webb net worth Webb's exact net worth is not a matter of public record. However, an estimate can be made based on several reports. The company he founded – Varsity Brands, LLC – which came to include Varsity Spirit, Herff Jones, and BSN SPORTS, was purchased by Bain Capital in 2018 in a private deal estimated to be $2.9 billion.

While Webb's take from the deal was never a matter of public record, insiders noted that it would be safe to assume that he'd pocketed nine figures, which would be around $100 million, as per Sportico.

Thus, Webb's net worth as of 2026 would likely be north of $100 million.

Jeff Webb family Webb has also remained relatively private about his family life. As per reports, he is a father of two and likes spending time with his family in Memphis, Tennessee.

He was married to one Cheri R Ganong as per a newspaper clipping from The Commercial Appeal, a Memphis-based news outlet. It noted that Cheri was the daughter of Mrs James G Tobias and James A Ganong. She reportedly graduated from Wooddale High School and Memphis State University, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma-Delta sorority. Cheri was also captain of the pom pom girls for four years. She was a teacher at Ridgeway High School when their marriage was announced in the local paper.