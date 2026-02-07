US Marshals defend agent seen kicking dog in Memphis after video goes viral: ‘Not done with malice’

The video, recorded by a resident of an apartment complex and later posted on social media, shows several federal agents conducting an operation alongside a K-9 unit. As a small dog runs toward the agents while barking, one deputy marshal steps forward and kicks the animal away.

The US Marshals Service is defending one of its agents after a video showing a deputy kicking a small dog during a federal operation in Memphis spread across social media. According to reports, the agent was part of the Memphis Safe Task Force, a federal law enforcement initiative launched by the Trump administration last summer.

The dog appears significantly smaller than the law enforcement K-9 and does not appear to physically obstruct the agents’ work, according to the footage.

The clip went viral Friday, drawing widespread criticism online.

Also Read: Where is Timothy Busfield? US Marshals join search to locate West Wing actor after child sex abuse

Marshals Service response In a statement issued Friday, the US Marshals Service acknowledged the video and defended the agent’s actions.

“A woman at the apartment complex recorded the incident on her cell phone and posted the video to social media,” the agency said. “While the appearance of the incident is unfortunate, the deputy marshal’s action was not done with malice.”

The agency said the kick was “a last-resort, split-second action taken by a law enforcement officer to control the environment and mitigate a dangerous situation,” adding that “an uncontrolled, aggressive animal can hinder official duties and threaten safety.”

Also Read: Who is Jamie Lynn Pfitzner? US Marshal arrests fugitive in Knoxville after weeks-long search

Public backlash The explanation has not stemmed criticism from social media users, many of whom questioned how a small dog could pose a serious threat to armed federal agents accompanied by a trained K-9.

The US Marshals Service did not indicate whether the incident is under internal review or whether disciplinary action is being considered. Officials also did not release information about the dog’s condition following the encounter.