Who is Jamie Lynn Pfitzner? US Marshal arrests fugitive in Knoxville after weeks-long search

The US Marshals Service Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force apprehended Jamie Lynn Pfitzner, 44, in Knoxville, Tennessee, on November 29, Saturday, around 24 days after her escape from custody at the Davidson County Sheriff's Office (DCSO). She was being held at DCSO's facility on Harding Place, Fox 17 reported. Jamie Lynn Pfitzner, 44, was apprehended by the US Marshals in Knoxville after escaping custody for 24 days

Pfitzner evaded transportation officers after her court appearance and prior to her entry into the correctional facility, as reported by DCSO.

All on Jamie Lynn Pfitzner's arrest and charges

At the moment of her escape, Pfitzner was under a bond of $21,000. The allegations against her included violation of parole, felony theft of merchandise, theft of property, identity theft, and various other misdemeanor charges. The sheriff's office made a public announcement regarding the escape on social media the day following the incident.

After a week, on November 18, authorities in Davidson County sought help from the Middle Tennessee Fugitive Task Force to find Pfitzner. Following this, investigations uncovered that she had escaped to Knoxville. Following the search, the Smoky Mountains Task Force arrested Pfitzner at a home located on Linden Avenue in Knoxville.

Also Read: Who is Joel Schoepf? Parker McCollum fires touring crew member after his arrest for child sex offences

Officers report that Pfitzner has been processed into the Knox County Sheriff’s Office jail and is set to be extradited to Davidson County.

This case illustrates how task forces employ coordinated intelligence and resource sharing across different regions to locate and apprehend escapees. It also showcases the prompt actions taken by law enforcement in response to escape attempts involving detainees being transported between courts and detention facilities.

Authorities remain vigilant in monitoring and securing inmates during transit to avert similar occurrences. Pfitzner’s case is still under the jurisdiction of Davidson County, which will continue with further legal proceedings following her extradition.